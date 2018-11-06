Global Food Premix Market Worth USD 1,906.5 Million By 2023

The Global Food Premix Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 1,906.5 million by 2023. The factors such as inadequate eating habits, high caloric intake, and metabolic defects lead to micronutrient deficiencies, affecting more than two billion people worldwide and bolstering the addition of food premixes to processed foods.

Key Findings in the Food Premixes Market Study:

Vitamin Premixes Dominate the Global Food Premix Market –

The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing consumer preferences for blends of different functional ingredients, multiple nutritional benefits to humans, growing consumption of vitamin supplements due to rising number of vitamin deficiency cases, and increasing demand for vitamin fortified food products. However, the nucleotide food premixes projected to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR than the vitamin premixes during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand to fortify infant food products.

Browse in-depth Report on –https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-premix-market/

Food and Beverages Industry Provides Many Opportunities Through 2023 –

Food premixes are one of the important functional ingredients for several food products. They are increasingly gaining an attention from food manufacturers owing to their contribution to palatability, satisfaction, and nutrition. Food premixes offer tremendous number of functional benefits for food; it is mainly used to enhance flavor & texture, boost nutrient content, improve appearance, and add nutritional stability to finished products.

Scope of the Study –

 Global Food Premix Market, by Application –

• Nutrition and Health Supplements

• Dietary Supplements

• Clinical Nutrition

• Food and Beverages

• Milk and Milk Products

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Pharmaceuticals

 Global Food Premix Market, by Type –

• Vitamin Premix

• Mineral Premix

• Amino Acid Premix

• Nucleotide Premix

• Fiber Premix

• Nutraceutical Premix

Download Sample Report at – https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/?cp_id=4236

 Global Food Premix Market, by Drivers –

• Growing Health and Wellness Trend

• Increasing Demand for fortified Food Products

• Convenience in Usage as a Single Ingredient Over Multiple Ingredients

 Global Food Premix Market, by Restraints –

• Regulatory Structure and Intervention

• Technical Problems During Storage and Handling Procedures

Contact Us:

Viren Shrivastava

AVP- Sales and Marketing

Email: viren@meticulousresearch.com