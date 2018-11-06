Middle East and Africa Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market is poised to reach USD 240 Million by 2023 | Market Data Forecast

Novartis is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical company, which offers progressive healthcare solutions that deal with the evolving needs of sufferers and societies. Novartis is decided to address the unmet medical needs of people who are suffering with dermatological situations and to enhance their life by presenting progressive medicines. The Novartis Dermatology portfolio includes Cosentyx (secukinumab) for the remedy of slight-to-severe psoriasis and Xolair (omalizumab) for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Novartis enters an exceptional license settlement with Galapagos and MorphoSys for a biologic compound, MOR106, a novel antibody directed towards IL-17C. IL-17C is thought to make contributions extensively to atopic dermatitis (advert), a form of eczema and an extreme dermatologic condition with the excessive prevalence and significant medical need.

Market Segmentations

Market Data Forecast published a report named Middle East and Africa Atopic Dermatitis treatment Market. The market is around USD 180 million in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to attain USD 240 million by 2023 and it captures 2% of the global market.

Report is segmented By Treatment Type (Drug Treatment, Radiation Treatment), By Route Of Administration (Topical, Oral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and by Region. Corticosteroids capture the biggest market share and are anticipated to retain their lead till the end of 2022 mainly due to increasing the patient population. Oral drugs are for patients with intense cases. Topical steroids are presently the mainstay of treatment of atopic dermatitis and preserve the most important segment of the overall atopic dermatitis treatment market.

Middle East and Africa is the fastest developing atopic dermatitis market attributable to the presence of hastily developing healthcare technology, the large patient populace, and excessive healthcare expenditure. Moreover, increasing demand for brand spanking new treatment techniques in international locations is likely to become the quickest growing market across the globe. Furthermore, increasing demand for first-class gadgets in the healthcare is projected to result in using an advanced gadget, which, in turn increase the growth of atopic dermatitis in the vicinity.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

