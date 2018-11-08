Seyoung Metal hires outstanding human resources to grow into a world-class company in Korea

Seyoung Metal Co., Ltd. has grown rapidly as a professional manufacturing and exporting company.

It started as a trading company specializing in the export of kitchenware in 1999, and has expanded its business into PVC hose manufacturing business and now exports its products to more than 40 countries around the world.

Seyoung Metal contributes to social development through win-win growth by supplying excellent products to customers. We are also increasing our reputation by exporting our products to overseas markets. Seyoung Metal has grown to become a world-class company by employing professional personnel with the value that nothing is more important than human resources.

SPRAY HOSE

Spray hose is available in many application. Material is used for non-toxic much higher than a spray hose with other material. The low weight and choice of materials are without Concessions to the work pressure and flexibility of the Seyoung Spray hose, these are just excellent. Spray hose pipe manufacturer

High Pressure Spray Hose

Overview

Material PVC, Yarn

Color Yellow, Orange, Green, Black, and Red or customized

Reinforcement 3 Layer Weaved with Yarn

Temperature Range -20°C to 85°C

To spray agricultural chemical, machine, and

Implement that call for high pressure.

Excellent at durability against high pressure.

Flexible, Light weight construction.

Made of kink-resistant rugged PVC, very easy to keep.

Beautiful exterior.

Good durability against climate, abrasion, and chemical agent

GAS HOSE

Our Gas hoses are manufactured with high quality steel wire and a polyvinyl chloride, providing extensive durability with a maximum working pressure. Approved by the Korean Gas Association for use with LPG and LNG. Seyoung Metal’s PVC gas hoses are commonly used in anywhere for Gas application. PVC One Touch Gas Hose Korea

AIR HOSE

Air hose usage can be used to transport hydraulic products, etc. between the compressor and the tank on the bulk carrier. It is also suitable for compressed air, vehicle use and pneumatic tools as well as for corrosive liquid transport such as water or rain. It is widely used in industry, construction, agriculture and other areas.

High Pressure Air Hose

Overview

Material PVC, Yarn

Color Orange, Dark blue, Black or Customized

Reinforcement 3 Layer Weaved with Yarn

Temperature Range -20°C to 85°C

For air tools of various kinds and compressors

Painting, public works and construction sites

Made of kink-resistant rugged PVC, very easy to keep.

It is light, flexible, anti-erosion, and explosion resistant

Good durability against climate and chemical agents

High operation permissible pressure