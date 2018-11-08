The Best Screen Protector Manufacturer Enhance The Safety Of Your Mobile Screen Display

When it comes to buying expensive mobile phones you should also pay equal importance about protecting the display screen from accidental falls or scratches to maintain the quality and look of your phone.The best scree protector manufacturer Mobile Phone Guard brings you the best of tempered glass screen protectors so that your mobile display screen can be at safe from any damages. The company brings you the best of mobile screen guards in tempered glass that comes with 9H hardness due to more than 4 hour high temperature toughening of the screen protector to protect the mobile screen from any scratches or damages. The glass screen protector manufacturer offers their products in different ranges like matte tempered glass collection, privacy tempered glass, anti-blue tempered glass, carbon fibre 3D tempered glass and many more for you to make a choice. whatever might be your choice you can be ensured about the best quality from the manufacturers as the tempered glass undergoes professional equipment testing like transmittance testing to check that the transparency is about more than 97 percent and also water droplets testing to test the oleo phobic coating, anti-fingerprint and anti-scratch testing and also ball drop testing to check the hardness of the protector screen.

The high quality tempered glass from the manufacturer is super flexible with an automatic air out when you adhere it to the mobile screen. The company constantly updates about the latest mobile models being launched by different brands and accordingly comes up with their tempered screen protector suitable for all makes and models available in the market. Only top quality reinforced glass film with excellent craftsmanship is used for the screen protector along with Japan quality AB glue for easy applications excluding bubbles. The protector screen is dust proof and can also be washed and reused without any problem. The Japan glass is used to make the tempered glass screen protector with strong treatment of hydrophobic and oleo phobic to resist any scratches with keys, coins or even knife. The screen protectors are also shatter proof so that you can be assured about the safety of your mobile screen display even during accident drops of your mobile phone. The 3D edge technology would not hurt your fingers and with the 5 layer special UV protection coating the protector screen offers excellent light transmittance along with accurate focusing and picture resolution.

Mobilephoneguard is the best screen protector manufacturer company in China, offering various types of glasses for all types of Mobile phones. We use high quality Finest- Asahi glass material, it will protect your phone from all the injuries safely and efficiently. Book our service now at http://www.mobilephoneguard.com/

Address:

Huijiang industrial Park,

Huijiang Metro Station,

Dashi street,panyu District,

Guangzhou

guangdong province

China

post code

511430

China office

8618102732521

Hongkong office

85256021985

info@mobilephoneguard.com

sales@mobilephoneguard.com