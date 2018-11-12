Bone Cement Market Growth Outlook and Geographical Analysis by 2025

Bone cement is commonly known as polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) and is widely used for implant fixation in various orthopedic, dental, and trauma surgeries. Bone cement has no intrinsic adhesive properties; however, it relies on close mechanical interlock between the irregular bone surface and the prosthesis. Commercially, bone cement is available as calcium phosphate cement (CPC) and glass polyalkenoate (ionomer) cement (GPC). CPC is bioabsorbable and biocompatible, used primarily in cranial and maxillofacial surgeries due to its low mechanical strength. The use of various bone cements have evolved over the past century. Research to develop clinical applications and reduce the adverse effects associated with its use in surgery still continues.

High prevalence of osteoporosis is a major factor driving the global bone cement market. Rise in incidence of periodontics among young adults, growing demand for orthopedic bone cement and casting materials, especially among the geriatric population are few other factors that are anticipated to drive the bone cement market. Increasing number of domestic and global players entering the market with new ingredients such as antibiotic-impregnated bone cement has significantly increased its use in pathological fractures and general prosthetic fixation. According to the World Health Organization, the global population aged 85 years and above will increase by 351% during the next 40 years. Springer Nature’s Osteoporosis International journal published that around 158 million people aged 50 years and above are prone to developing bone fractures. The research further stated that bone fractures could double by 2040. However, some factors such as preference for bone graft over bone cement products in major orthopedic surgeries and local inflammation resulting in chronic complications in hip replacements can restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global bone cement market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and regions. In terms of product type, the bone cement market can be segmented into powder and liquid cement. Liquid bone cement is categorized into monomer, accelerator, and stabilizer. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into orthopedic and dental. The orthopedic segment accounted for a prominent share of the global market in 2016. Increasing prevalence of knee surgeries and rising sports related injuries, especially in emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and India contributed to the expansion of the segment. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, dental clinics, aesthetics, ambulatory care centers, and others.

Based on regions, the global bone cement market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, an estimated 3.5 Mn to 4.4 Mn people visiting the emergency department are diagnosed with fractures every year. Healthcare costs associated with the treatment of osteoporotic fractures range between US$ 17 Mn and US$ 20 Bn, annually. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of arthritis and periodontal diseases, especially in developing countries such as China and India has led to increase in demand for orthopedic and dental surgeries. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, report published in 2017 estimates nearly 8.9 million fractures that occur every year are attributed to osteoporosis. The disease affected more than 75 million people in Europe, U.S., and Japan. Knee surgeries, general prosthetic fixation, and dental diseases have increased in Asia Pacific. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for cost-effective surgeries, which is projected to drive the bone cement market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global bone cement market include Heraeus Holding, DJO Global, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, TEKNIMED, Smith & Nephew, 3M, Exactech, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, Orthofix International N.V., and BSN medical GmbH.

