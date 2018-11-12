Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Insights, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

Global oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2023, the market is mainly driven by advancements in oligonucleotide synthesis technologies, favorable government regulations, growing research activities in synthetic biology, and rising prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases.

Based on offering, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is classified into synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents and consumables, and equipment. During the historical period, synthesized oligonucleotides held the largest share in the market, accounting for 76.3% in 2017.

Based on application, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is categorized into research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Of these, the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period is expected from research applications, with a CAGR of 11.1%.

On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into academic research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. Others primarily include food and beverage companies and forensic laboratories. Academic research institutes are expected to continue holding the largest share in the oligonucleotide synthesis market in the coming years. They accounted for 40.4% share in the market in 2017.

Some of the other key players operating in the oligonucleotide synthesis industry are General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., GeneDesign Inc., Trilink Biotechnologies LLC, Nitto Denko Avecia Inc., and Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.