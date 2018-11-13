Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Forecast Analysis by Types. Applications and Manufacturers till 2025

13th November 2018 – Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. LEDs are used as common ambient lighting. Ambient lighting is an indirect interior radiance that gives the driver a sense of alignment and spaciousness as well as feelings of protection, sense of self-importance in value and as well as comfort. To decrease driving fatigue ambient lighting provides an atmosphere that combines together exterior and interior lighting conditions for the driver.

The use of ambient lighting inside the vehicles makes the cabin attractive but also increases the safety and the quality of car. Ambient lighting consists of creative turn-lighting and brake lighting, occupancy detection, backlit displays, night vision, and many more. The prominent factors that are playing the major role in the growth of automotive ambient lighting market are increased vehicle production, advanced technology, stringent regulations pertaining to the driver’s safety, and increasing demand for comfort particularly from the emerging countries.

Whereas, the factors restraining market growth is the bright ambient lighting that causes distraction to the driver when the luminance is more than 0.1cd/m2. Automotive Ambient Lighting Market is classified, by product type into OLED and Laser, Xenon Lighting, LED Ambient Lighting Control Module (ALCM) and others. Automotive Ambient Lighting Market is classified, by vehicle type into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Automotive Ambient Lighting Market is classified, by technology into Halogen and LED. LED – used in interior lighting that states indirect illumination. LEDs are widely used in backlit instrument panels, controls, displays, gear sticks, ceiling dome and map lights, and in door panels to assist the driver. LEDs are also developing using advanced technology as exterior automotive headlamps. It also allows OEMs to emphasize their car brand with the help of color and styling of the interior lighting.

LED technology segment is expected to grow at fastest pace over the forecast period, the factors responsible for the growth of segment is that LEDs are energy efficient, lightweight and it takes lesser space. On the other hand, halogen technology segment is estimated to lead the Automotive Ambient Lighting Market, the reason being its low cost. Automotive Ambient Lighting Market is classified, by application into Passenger Car, Sports Car, SUV, MPV, and others.

