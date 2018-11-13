HashRoot Achieves AWS Standard APN Consulting Partner Accreditation

HashRoot, a preferred cloud managed service provider specialized in providing Infrastructure Management Service has achieved Standard Tier Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

HashRoot has attained the AWS Standard Consulting Partner status through the demonstration of its technical proficiency, potentials, and engagement in the AWS ecosystem. As an APN standard consulting partner, they assist customers to successfully design, architect, build, execute migrations, secure workloads and manage cloud solutions built on AWS.

Anees T, CEO at HashRoot said “We are delighted to have achieved Standard APN Consulting Partner status. This definitely strengthens our AWS offerings to offer a continuum of flexible and highly scalable cloud solutions for our clients and by increasing their business insights, agility and security.”

About AWS Partner Network

APN, the global partner program for AWS empowers APN Partners to put up successful AWS-based business solutions. It is a very powerful platform that offers business and technical support to transform business services on AWS.

About HashRoot

HashRoot is specialized in providing Infrastructure Management Service, NOC, Data Analytics, Cloud Managed Services/Deployments, Containerization, IOT Engineering, IT Automation/DevOps and State of Art Security Operations Center around the globe. They provide technical support and server management services in the name and style – ServerAdminz.