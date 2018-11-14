Higher Education Market worth 70.62 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Higher Education Market by Hardware (PCs, Tablets, IWBs), by Solution (Content and Collaboration, Data Security and Compliance, Campus Technology ), by Service (Consulting, Implementation, Training and Support), & Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines the global higher education market based on various hardware, solutions, service types, and regions with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of market sizes.

[187 Pages Report] The global Higher Education Market size was USD 47.95 Billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 70.62 Billion by 2020, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period.

This report analyses the global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, in the higher education market. The report also examines growth potential market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions.

Scope of the Report:

Higher education market is a broad study of the global market and forecasts the market sizes and trends in the following sub-segments.

By hardware:

• PCs

• Tablets

• Interactive White Boards

• Projectors

• Printers

• Others

By solution:

• Content and Collaboration solutions

• Data Security and Compliance Solutions

• Campus Technology Solutions

• Student and Curriculum Solutions

• Performance Management Solutions

• Others

By type:

• Consulting

• Implementation

• Training and Support

By region:

• North America

• Europe (EU)

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

As a part of customization MarketsandMarkets can provide the following details:-

Product Analysis

• Product Matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the North America market into Mexico and Canada

• Further breakdown of the Europe market into U.K, Germany, Spain, and others

• Further breakdown of the Asia-Pacific market into India, China, Australia, and others

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (Up to 5)

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2OHlQWl

MarketsandMarkets: Global higher education market which comprises software and services is expected to reach USD 70.62 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1%. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of market size, whereas Europe and APAC are expected to experience increased market traction during the forecast period

The higher education market is defined as learning that is imparted through contexts such as social and content interactions with the help of hardware such as personal computers (PCs), interactive white boards (IWBs), projectors, tablets, and printers. These solutions are focused on improving the overall learning experience for the end users that require constant and situated learning support.

The biggest challenge for higher education institutions is the difficulty in adopting server based resources or for that matter, a secure IT infrastructure. The vendors in the higher education market such as Symantec Corporation, Verizon, Xerox Corporation, IBM Corporation, Educomp Solutions, and Cisco Systems are continuously innovating and remodeling their present architecture to build more proficient and advanced information systems. The major forces driving this market are the adoption of device-based computing, increased connectivity of hardware, emergence of online and collaborative learning, and personalization of technology

The higher education market is experiencing an evolution, since the traditional way of learning has been replaced by digital and distance learning. Earlier, the higher education institutions were more service-oriented and focused on traditional ways of teaching. In the early 1990s, higher education was more lecture-based and educator restricted. Over the last decade, institutions have moved to digital teaching and in doing so, have adopted student-to-technology methods. Higher education institutions are evolving at a fast pace, with universities encouraging immersive and interactive ways of teaching. Colleges and universities have integrated learning management systems and student information systems to ease the overall workload within the campus. In the coming future, universities are expected to be more concerned about the IT security within the campus, as an open network in the form of internet is available to the students and faculty.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the higher education market by regions into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America; by hardware into: personal computers (PCs), interactive white boards (IWBs), projectors, tablets, and printers; by solutions are into: content and collaboration, campus technology, data security and compliance, student and curriculum, and performance management; by user type into: state universities, community colleges, and private universities; by service type into: consulting, implementation and training & support.

Browse 71 tables and 70 figures spread through 187 pages and in-depth TOC on “Higher Education Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/higher-education-market-192416446.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com