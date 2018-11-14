Massive MIMO Global Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Multiple input/multiple output (MIMO) is multi-antenna wireless technology suitable for base stations and mobile devices that can increase throughput, system capacity, and spectral efficiency, reducing fading and improving resistance to interference. Massive MIMO is an augmentation of MIMO, which essentially groups together antennas on the transmitter and receiver to give better throughput and spectral efficiency. MIMO’s capacity to duplicate the limit of an antenna links has made it a basic component of several wireless network standards including 802.11n (Wi-Fi), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi), HSPA+, WiMAX, and LTE.

Time Division Duplex (TDD) is a duplex communication link where both uplink and downlink are separated by different time slots within the same frequency band. TDD significantly improves the customer experience and lowers the operational cost. Integration of TDD with Massive MIMO Market helps to provide spectral flexibility.

Currently, there are various applications in mobile phones for mobile banking, social media, surfing the Internet, and others. Therefore, to receive and transfer a large amount of data without any disturbance with high speed, massive MIMO is used as a wireless medium for data communication. Massive MIMO is an upgraded version of MIMO with hundreds or even thousands of antennas and terminals. Massive MIMO systems work on inexpensive components that consume low power. It reduces latency by increasing the speed of data transmission. Massive MIMO is also used to increase the data rate and basic link signal to noise ratio.

The increase in the transmission of data from one end to another is growing as the ownership of smartphones is increasing. The smartphones have several applications to upload and download videos, photos, and other information. A large amount of data is transmitted with high speed at given time hence the massive MIMO is utilized to increase the rate of data transmission and reduce the latency. The factor that drives the adoption of Massive MIMO is reduced noise ratio of high signal by providing link reliability which further drives the market.

Massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna sends 64 transmit and 64 get streams to provide up to five times more system capacity and more coverage. Massive MIMO additionally enhances beamforming. 3D or Full Dimension (FD) beamforming builds hotspot capacity and progresses indoor penetration while giving additional, more extensive coverage that implies operator can transmit the data without any blockage.

Key players

Regional Analysis

The global market for Massive MIMO is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of Massive MIMO market is covered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing application of the smartphones among users. Applications such as social media and mobile banking are increasingly being used which results in a significant amount of data exchange. In North America, the market for massive MIMO is largely driven as there is a rising demand for software implementation in a communication network. Also, rising demand for surveillance and security applications is contributing to the market growth of Massive MIMO in North America. In Europe, there is a high demand for Massive MIMO due to increasing number of the mobile and laptop users in the region.

Segmentation.

By technology, the market is segmented into LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G.

By application, the market is segmented into 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R, 128T128R & above.

By spectrum, the market is segmented into FDD, TDD, and others (FBMC, OFDM)

The prominent players in the market of Massive MIMO are Nokia Corporation (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), ZTE (China), Verizon (US), Sprint Corporation (US), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), China Mobile Limited (China), and Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany) and among others

