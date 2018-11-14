Ransomware Protection Market Opportunities, Developments and Potential of Market from 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

Ransomware threat encountered by an organization is anticipated to grow in the nowadays because of hackers. Therefore, there is a scramble amongst major players in the global ransomware protection market to give better end-to-end resolutions to their consumers. As an organization companies cannot afford to lose their essential and classified data under any situation by hackers. Corporations need ransomware protection solutions software to cater to their developing requirements, and some of the most important stakeholders in the global ransomware protection market are Symantec, Microsoft, Cisco, McAfee, and Bitdefender. According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global ransomware protection market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 20 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2018-2023. APAC region is expected to rise at the highest CAGR throughout the projection period. Due to the high-Ransomware Protection investment in the area by enterprises in major nations such as China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, for ransomware protection. Moreover, North America is foreseen to have the biggest market size in 2016, as they are the initial adopters of the security technologies.

Malware is delivered through illegal mail links or attachments which can neglect the standard security antivirus and firewalls applications. Owing to these transportation modes of malware, the demand for threat intelligence and web filtering resolutions are foreseen to witness the highest requirements over the near future in solution segment. Advanced internet support and high capacity of consumers towards the adoption of technologies such as cloud computing in the U.S. has made the nation increasingly unsafe to such threats. Furthermore, the appearance of a significant number of fortune organizations in the country makes it highly responsive to malicious crimes.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the global Ransomware Protection market: Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Sophos Ltd. (U.K), Intel Security (McAfee) (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Malware bytes Corp (U.S.), McAfee Inc. (U.S.), Avast Software S.R.O (Czech Republic), Cisco System Inc.(U.S.), Palo Alto Networks Inc.(U.S.), Sentinelone (U.S.), Zscaler, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Ransomware protection Market Segmentation:

The global ransomware protection market is segmented by the solution, services, and applications. based on a solution, the global market is divided into standalone anti-ransomware software, end-point security solution, network security solution, secure web gateways, application control, and others. Secure web gateways solution is expected to contribute the highest market size in 2016, as it protects the networks from user-initiated web traffic and strengthens strong corporation policies. Moreover, network security solution is expected to rise at the highest CAGR during the projection period, as it gives a real-time knowledge of advanced cyber threats, their detection, investigation, and predictive remediation.

Regional Analysis:

North America is forecasted to witness the immense growth in the ransomware protection market, owing to the presence of a large number of merchants of cyber security in this area. These merchants mainly offer high pioneering ransomware Ransomware Protection. Asia Pacific is also foreseen to show growth opportunities in the ransomware protection market owing to the emerging economies including China, India, and Australia heavily spending for cyber Ransomware Protection.

