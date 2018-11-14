Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America 2018 – 2022 : Industry Share And Forecast Report

Recreational vehicles (RV) are vehicles designed for camping use. RVs include motorized vehicles and trailers, that can be used both on and off highways. RVs are equipped with basic facilities such as sleeping facilities, bathroom, and a kitchen.
Analysts forecast the Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the recreational vehicle (RV) market in North America. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of products such as motorized RVs and towable RVs.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market in North America 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- Camping World Holdings
- Forest River
- Gulf Stream Coach
- Northwood Manufacturing
- REV Group
- THOR INDUSTRIES
- Winnebago Industries
Market driver
- Substantial cost savings by using RVs over conventional modes of vacation
Market challenge
- Increasing cost of ownership
Market trend
- Installation of solar technology in RVs
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?