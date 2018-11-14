Selling Robust GPS Tracking Systems for Securing Your Vehicles

It is obvious that all the vehicle owners want their vehicles secure from all means. No matter if you have a personal car, or if you own a business of multiple commercial vehicles driven by hired driver, every vehicle must have a robust GPS system installed therein.Falcon Trackers, based at UAE, is a pioneer in the providers of car and other vehicle safety systems and vehicle tracking device Qatar.They offer to install the safety devices in your car at your doorstep. Through their vehicle maintenance systems, you would be able to set reminders for the required servicing based on various parameters. These include months, mileage, and even the exact time for which your vehicle’s engine was operational post the previous servicing.

The charges of their accessories and systems are very nominal considering the advanced features that those offer. The security systems that they offer are quite reliable and manufactured using the high grade ingredients. The products that they sell are well assured and go through series of testing for ensuring efficacy.They have customers across multiple countries to whom they have provided their committed services. Their real-time GPS tracking system in Qatarenables you to know the exact location of your vehicle irrespective of where those are.Those also help you in finding the map between two distinct locations. Those are equipped with asset tracking software, which provides tracking of containers,personnel or private vehicles, or even marines.

They understand while formulating their devices that the commercial and private vehicles need different levels of securities. The gadgets that they manufacture and sell go through testing and QA phases for ensuring safety of your vehicles.All their engineers are well-educated and experienced who come up with innovative solutions for car safety. They have over the time brought up varieties of products based on the requirements of their customers.

Contact Us –

Falcon Trackers

206, Rahaf Tower, Al Qusais Industrial Area 4

P O Box: 237547, Dubai, U.A.E.

Tel: 04-2643700

Mobile: +971 55 6751770

Mail Id: info@falcontrackers.com

Website: http://www.falcontrackers.com

Our experts would give you a callback and respond to all your queries.