SHOPTIMIZE is now PCI DDS compliant, joining a group of elite global service providers

India’s most advanced e-commerce solution is now also the most secure.

Pune, India, November 14th, 2018 — Shoptimize Inc, India’s leading and most advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered brand e-commerce platform has now achieved the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification, the most thorough global payment-card security standard within the industry. Shoptimize is the first and only PCI compliant end-to-end ecommerce platform that not only enables and operates brand websites but also helps them grow with digital marketing and conversion optimization.

The benefits of PCI Compliance

· Host Based Intrusion Detection

· File Integrity Monitoring

· Hardened Security on Server (CIS Standards)

· Highly Restrictive Access to the environment

· Multi-factor Authentication for Server Access

· User Activity Logging

· Web-Site Logging & Monitoring

· Network Activity Logging in the AWS Environment

· Event Triggers in the AWS Environment

· Periodic third-party Penetration Tests and Vulnerability Assessment

On receiving this certification Mangesh Panditrao, CEO & Co-Founder, Shoptimize Inc said, “With a steady rise in penetration of internet and smartphones, the ecommerce business is booming. As business grows and technology advances, brands are constantly running the risk of becoming more and more vulnerable to external threats. Security thus becomes a very crucial factor. Being Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliant allows us to offer a higher level of assurance to all our clients.”

Incepted in November of 2012 by Mangesh Paditrao & Vivek Phalak, Shoptimize has been pioneering the brand e-commerce space by partnering with leading brands to help them setup and grow online sales through its AI powered growth engine. Shoptimize drives growth for a multitude of marquee Indian and global brands with the likes of Haldiram’s, Luminous, Schiender Electric, Lotus Herbal, Gits, Mother’s Recipe, Liberty Shoes, Camlin Kokuyo, Zippo, amongst others.