Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 14, 2018: Voice over wireless LAN (VoWLAN, also VoWi-Fi[1]) is the use of a wireless broadband network according to the IEEE 802.11 standards for the purpose of vocal conversation. In essence, it is voice over IP (VoIP) over a Wi-Fi network. In most cases, the Wi-Fi network and voice components supporting the voice system are privately owned.

China has the largest smartphone market in the world, due to which there is tremendous opportunity in the APAC voice over WLAN systems market. Also, NETMARKS which is Japan’s leading network systems integrator, signed an agreement with Colubris Networks (U.S.) to distribute WLAN system to solidify leading voice over WLAN position in Japan.

In 2017, the global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Aruba Networks

Zebra Technologies

Ruckus Wireless

Aerohive Networks

Extreme Networks

Huawei Technologies

Avaya

Alcatel-Lucent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Unified Communication and Collaboration

Security and Emergency Alarm

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

