Brazil Medical Devices Market Size, Share | Industry Analysis Report 2023

Brazil Medical Devices Market Research Report -:
Today, people judge how good, or bad the medical facilities in a region or a particular hospital are, on the basis of what kind of advanced medical devices are available in that hospital. Some hospitals justify expensive medical treatments as they want money to maintain all the sophisticated devices and big machines that they use for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Today, the market for medical devices is rising due to various factors including advancements in connectivity and processing power of devices, cloud integration, demand for early detection and noninvasive therapies (like those for cancer), development of stronger biocompatible materials growth of healthcare mobile applications, growing awareness and spread of information technology (IT). When devices like injections and stethoscope entered the world of medical sciences, their roles were limited. Science made progress, and today there are various kinds of machines that are integral to medical sciences. Due to the falling cost of production, some medical devices are available today at nominal prices. Their usage can also boost the Brazil medical devices market.
Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the Brazil medical devices market that adumbrates massive growth during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9%. In terms of cash, it is expected to grow from the current US $ 1100 mn to US $ 1844 mn by the end of the forecast period. In this report, the Brazil medical devices market has been segmented on the basis of end users, product type, and therapeutic application. Based on end-users, this market has been segmented into ambulatory, homes, and hospitals. Based on product types, the market has been segmented into automation, bioimplants, diagnostic devices, drug delivery devices, molecular diagnostic devices, monitoring devices, robotics, surgical devices, and stimulation devices, and others.
Being the largest economy in South America, Brazil has its healthcare sector divided into public and private. Local manufacturing is limited to consumables and ordinary articles and there are a handful of high tech devices manufacturers.
Key Players
The key players of Brazil medical devices market include Baxter International (USA), Boston Scientific Corporation (USA), Cardinal Health (USA), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Germany), General Electric (USA), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (USA), Medtronic (USA), Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV. (Netherlands), Siemens AG (Germany), St. Jude Medical Inc. (USA).
Latest Industry News
Thubrikar Aortic Valve, Inc., a privately held medical device company is developing a next-generation Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) system. Its licensee, Labcor Laboratórios of Brazil, is set to receive an additional investment of $460,000 cash and a $500,000 promissory note, to widen the reach of TAVI when it gets released. Labcor is a world-renowned company that specializes in the manufacturing of biological prostheses.
InspireMD, Inc., a leader in embolic prevention systems (EPS), neurovascular devices, and thrombus management technologies that announced that CGuard™ EPS was featured at the SBHCI Congress. Sponsored by the Brazilian Society of Hemodynamics and Interventional Cardiology, SBHCI Congress took place in Curitiba, Brazil from June 13-15, 2018. It hosted approximately 1,200 participants including doctors from across Brazil and Central and South America.
Major Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope Of Study
1.3 Research Objective
1.4 Assumptions & Limitations
1.5 Market Structure:
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Market Factor Analysis
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model
4.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Customer
4.1.3 Intensity Of Competitor’s
4.1.4 Threat Of New Entrants
TOC Continued….!
About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
