Gong Cha USA Franchise 2 New Locations, 2 New Boba Tea Series & Neat Holiday Gifts!

New York, USA – As always Gong Cha USA Franchise is packing with new surprises for all their loyal customers and future Boba Tea lovers. Today we are happy to announce three different surprises that the best Bubble Tea Franchise in the world has in stored for us. We’re quite certain that all Boba Tea and Gong Cha lovers and customers are going to be pleased with all the new things that are happening with Gong Cha USA Franchise.

For starters, Gong Cha will be opening up two new locations in November! Read below to acquire the information that you’ll need to know where exactly you’ll have yet another Bubble Tea shop at your disposition.

• New York – Manhattan: Fulton Center, 200 Broadway, New York, NY 10038

• New Jersey – 527 Washington Street, Hoboken NJ 07030

According to the President of http://www.GongChaUSA.com/, Anchal Lamba, “As you probably already know, NY and NJ both have a ton of Gong Cha Boba Tea shops, but these additional locations will put people who love their Bubble Tea at a closer proximity to their favorite beverages.”

The second and truly awesome surprise from Gong Cha USA Franchise is that they’ve come up with yet another two new Boba Tea Series, which are quite amazing and also, look absolutely delicious!

Below check out Gong Cha’s latest Bubble Tea Series’:

Dirty Brown Sugar, which includes the following drinks:

• Dirty Brown Sugar Milk Tea

• Dirty Brown Sugar Ginger

• Dirty Brown Sugar Milk

Then, they have the new, Maple Series, which consists of the following drinks:

• Maple Black Tea

• Maple Milk Coffee

• Maple Milk Tea

Both new Boba Tea series are exceptionally suitable for the Fall season!

Lastly, Gong Cha has some very cool, neat and thoughtful gifts that you may want to consider getting for your loved ones, who love Gong Cha Bubble Tea this holiday season. You can now purchase Gong Cha’s new tea set, which include the following teas:

• Tie-Guan Yin Oolong

• Bi-Luo-Chun Green Tea

• Darjeeling Spring Tea

You can either get these in a set or individually. All teas come in aesthetically designed tin jars, that will look just amazing as decor, but are also, packing with some of the best, premium quality tea that you can possibly gift anyone with!

You can purchase these now at your nearest Gong Cha Bubble Tea shop! Grab them while they last!

About Gong Cha:

Gong Cha was initially founded in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Gong Cha means “Tribute tea for the emperor”. Gong Cha is a successful Bubble Tea Franchise. Gong Cha has tea shops locations all around the world and many locations in the USA, which include New York, New Jersey, Texas and Massachusetts.

Gong Cha believes and takes pride in serving quality Bubble Tea. Their teas are blended with an array of fruits, toppings and some very creative and delicious mixes.

They take pride in offering their customers freshly brewed teas and toppings at all times. Teas and Tapioca Pearls are refreshed every four hours to ensure that all customers have a fresh Bubble Tea beverage.

Contact:

To learn more about Gong Cha’s latest Grand Openings in NYC and NJ, Gong Cha’s New Bubble Tea Series’ and their Holiday merchandise or if you have any other questions, please contact:

Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

http://www.gongchausa.com/

75 West 38th Street,

Greater New York City Area

New York, NY, USA