Biostimulants Industry Regional Movement Analysis, Revenue Estimates From 2014-2025

16 Nov 2018: Biostimulants Market is anticipated to reach USD 4.14 billion by 2025. Biostimulants imply biologically produced fertilizers that are used to stimulate plant productivity and development. They are also used for nourishment of agricultural products. From seed germination to plant maturity biostimulants boost the plant growth and development. These nourishments help in facilitating nutrient assimilation, translocation, and improve soil productiveness mostly by stimulating the growth of interdependent soil microorganisms. In addition, the factors that drive the growth of the market include rapid development in the Biostimulants industry, expansion of the organic food industry, benefits such as enhanced agricultural productivity and yield, increasing support from the government.

On the other hand, in developing countries, lower awareness rate among the farmers, and high R&D cost will hamper the biostimulants market growth in the forecast period and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Biostimulants industry may be explored as per active ingredients, applications, Form, crop type, and geography. The market may be explored by active ingredient as Seaweed extracts, Humic substances (humic acid and fulvic acid), Microbial amendments, Vitamins & amino acids, Trace minerals and Other ingredients & additives (polysaccharides, antioxidants soil conditioners, enzymes, and wetting agents). The Acid-based Biostimulants segment is dominating the segment of active ingredients in the Biostimulants Market in 2016. They stimulate flowering, fruit setting, fruit development, pollination in the plant.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/biostimulants-market/request-sample

The industry may be explored by Application as Seed treatment Foliar treatment, and Soil treatment. The foliar segment is dominating the segment application in the biostimulants industry in 2016. Seed treatment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period. Biostimulants Market may be explored by form as Dry and Liquid. The market may be explored by Crop Type as Turfs & ornamentals, Row crops (cereals, oilseeds, and pulses), Fruits & vegetables, and Other crops (plantation crops, forage grasses, fiber crops, and hydroponics). Row crops and cereals are dominating the “Crop” type in the market. These crops are grown extensively across the globe in huge areas and offer profitable development opportunities for the industry in the forecast period.

Europe accounted for the major share of the global market size analysis in 2016 and will continue to rule the roost in the forecast period. The region is estimated to continue to be a foremost user over the forthcoming period. This inclination is anticipated to stay putin the upcoming period due to the supportive rules to increase productionof organic foods are anticipated to upsurge the application of Biostimulants. However, slow development of the farming sector in Western Europe is expected to be a limiting factor for the market. Additionally, the presence of biofertilizers is estimated to pose a substitute threat over the forthcoming period. Europe is followed by Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period.

Browse Full Research Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/biostimulants-market

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the biostimulants industry include Biolchim S.p.A., BASF SE, Koppert B.V., Italpollina S.p.A., Biostadt India Limited, Platform Specialty Product Corporation, Novozymes A/S, Isagro S.p.A., Valagro S.p.A., and Sapec Group. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/agriculture

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Contact Details:

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com