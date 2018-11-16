Data Recovery Solutions Launches a new tool – OST to PST Converter

Tech
0

Data Recovery Solutions is delighted to announce another remarkable and professional OST to PST Converter – V18.0 tool to convert or migrate OST file to Outlook PST. The software is embedded with highly advanced algorithm to convert Exchange OST file along with its data items such as emails, calendars, contacts, drafts, notes, lists, links, attachments, etc. into accessible PST file format. Apart from conversion, the tool also helps user to recover orphaned, inaccessible, damaged, or deleted OST files without hampering its originality. Here’re few highlights of the OST to PST Converter tool:
• Ability to restore OST file and its mailboxes from orphaned OST files.
• Capable to convert large-sized OST files.
• Converts all emails, attachments, contacts, drafts, notes, journals, calendars, etc.
• Support recovery of encrypted files.
• Preview option available.
• Multiple saving options including PST, MSG, MBOX, EML, DBX, etc.
• Can be run smoothly on any version of the Windows including Win10.
To evaluate the working of the software, you can download its trial version http://www.data-recovery-solutions.com/ost-to-pst-converter.php

Related Posts

Global Air Pumps Market: Global Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2023 Future Report

Packaging Tape Printing Industry: A Potential Market to Invest During the Forecast Period

Rank Higher with Cogniter’s Innovative Mobile App Marketing Services

editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *