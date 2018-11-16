Global Digital Map Market Size, Share and Revenue Details By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Global Digital Map Market, By Solution (Tracking & Telematics, Catchment Analysis, etc.), By Service (Consulting and Advisory Services, Deployment & Integration Services, etc.), By End-User Industry (Energy & Utilities, Construction & Engineering, Logistics, Travel, and Transportation, Others (Telecom & IT, Media & Entertainment, and BFSI)), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 00 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Global Digital Map Market in terms of revenue.

Request a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3593

Global Digital Map market is projected to cross USD 20 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The Global Digital Map market is segmented based on Solution, Service, End-User Industry and Geography. Based on service, the digital map market is segmented into consulting and advisory services; deployment and integration services; and support and maintenance services. The risk assessment and disaster management solution segment are expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The digital map market, based on end-user industry, is segmented into energy and utilities; construction and engineering; logistics, travel, and transportation; government and defense; automotive; retail and real estate; and others (telecom and IT, media and entertainment, and BFSI). The government and defense vertical is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Digital Maps due to growing industrialization in the region. Some of the leading players of the market, include Esri, Google, TomTom, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe, Digital Map Products, MapmyIndia, Microsoft, among others.

Some of the leading players in the Global Digital Map Market are Esri, Google, TomTom, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe, Digital Map Products, MapmyIndia, Microsoft, NavInfo, Nearmap, Magellan, Apple, MapQuest, AutoNavi, Yahoo, Mapmechanics, MapSherpa, OpenStreetMap, Living Map, Automotive Navigation Data, MapMan, and Digital Mapping Solutions.

Access Complete Research Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/digital-map-market/3593.html

Table of Content:

Product Overview Research Methodology Executive Summary Voice of Customer

4.1. Technical Features Expected

4.2. Technical Feasibility

4.3. Credit/Payment Terms

4.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.5. Challenges/issues faced Post Purchase

Global Digital Map Market Overview Global Digital Map Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value and Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Solution (Tracking and telematics, Catchment analysis, Risk assessment and disaster management, Route optimization and planning, Geo-analytics visualization)

6.2.2. By Service (Consulting and advisory services, Deployment and integration services, Support and maintenance services)

6.2.3. By End-User Industry (Energy and utilities, Construction and engineering, Logistics, travel, and transportation, Government and defense, Automotive, Retail and real estate, Others (telecom and IT, media and entertainment, and BFSI))

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

Asia-Pacific Digital Map Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

Continued…………………..

Click Here to Download the Brochure: https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3593