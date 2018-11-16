Global Sensor fusion Market Insights, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2022

Sensor Fusion Market Global Market – Overview

Globally the market for sensor fusion is increasing rapidly. The major factor that drives the growth of the market includes increasing adoption of sensor fusion in consumer electronics such as smartphones, and wearable devices, rising home automation applications, and growing advanced driver assistance system market in automotive industry among others.

Globally the market for Sensor Fusion is expected to grow at the rate of around ~19% from 2016 to 2022.

The major factors lashing the development of sensor fusion market includes increasing adoption of sensor fusion in consumer electronics such as smartphones, and wearable devices, rising home automation applications, and growing advanced driver assistance system in automotive industry. However, the large initial rate of disposition and the lack of standards in memory devices and automotive sensor fusion systems are expected to hinder the growth of sensor fusion market during the forecast period. The need for estimable driving automation, and increasing demand for internet of things, is expected to create plentiful opportunities for automotive manufacturers across the world. Further, the use of sensors in the design of advanced airplanes and high-tech drones is expected to expand the growth opportunities for automotive sensor fusion market during the forecast period. People are relying on sensors for safety, entertainment, food production, transportation, and many more.

The design and implementation of a neural network-based system combining the outputs of several sensors (acoustic emission, force and spindle motor current) for monitoring progressive tool wear in a single point turning operation is described. Multichannel autoregressive series model parameters and power spectrum amplitudes are used as inputs to the network. The objective of the system is to extend the range of machining conditions over which the system performs successfully. A basic architecture for multiple sensor systems is outlined. Results of recent research to implement a real-time monitoring system are presented.

The major factor that drives the growth of the market includes increasing adoption of sensor fusion in consumer electronics such as smartphones, and wearable devices, rising home automation applications, and growing advanced driver assistance system market in automotive industry among others. The extensive use of fusion technology in consumer electronics devices for various applications favors the sensor fusion market growth. The surfacing of sensor fusion technology is a trend that acts as a key role in the expansion of this market. However, dearth of standardization and harmonization process of the MEMS sensor and related software is hampering the market.

Key Players:

NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands),

Kionix, Inc. (Japan),

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),

Cummins, Inc. (U.S.),

Renesas electronics Corporation (Japan),

MEMSIC, Inc. (U.S.),

Analog device, Inc. (U.S.),

Senion (Sweden),

Microchip technologies Inc. (U.S.),

Baselabs (Germany)

Sensor Fusion Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Type of Sensor: Accelerometer, Capacitive Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensors, Touch Sensor, Radar Sensor, Image sensor among others.

Segmentation by Technology: MEMS and Non-MEMS technology.

Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Aerospace, & Defence, Automotive, Healthcare, and others.

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Industry News

January 2018, Ainstein Introduces 79 GHz Automotive Short Range Radar T-79. Ainstein’s T-79 Short Range Radar is built on RF-CMOS IC technology, allowing for ultra-low power consumption and unit cost. The highly integrated hardware design paired with Ainstein’s proprietary advanced radar signal processing algorithms makes it capable of high resolution 360° detection when multiple units are configured on the vehicle. This allows for semi-autonomous or fully autonomous driving.

January 2018, Sensor Fusion Is the Next Step: AEye and Tetravue. Start-up AEye is planning to integrate both lidar and a traditional camera onto its sensor, adding enough intelligence that it can optimize the laser pattern it emits based on feedback from both the lidar and the camera. It expects the result to be as much as five times more efficient than a typical MEMS-based lidar solution, and provide a full RGB+depth image. It’s calling its new approach iDAR, and expects it to be 10 to 20 times more effective than traditional lidar when identifying objects.

Tetravue aims to achieve something similar. It’s working on a system where a traditional camera sensor can be fixed with a light slicer so that in addition to RGB data, the unit will also get accurate depth information.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sensor-fusion-market-1696

