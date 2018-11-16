Ion Exchange Membrane Market Competitive Dynamics and Global Industry Outlook 2026

According to a new market report “Ion Exchange Membrane Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” published by Transparency Market Research , the global ion exchange membrane market was valued at US$ 1028 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in demand for clean drinking water and government initiatives to ensure supply of clean water are key factors driving the ion exchange membrane market. Additionally, increase in scarcity of water is boosting the ion exchange membrane market.

Anion exchange membrane to hold prominent share

In terms of charge, the global ion exchange membrane market has been classified into cation exchange membrane, anion exchange membrane, amphoteric ion exchange membrane, bipolar ion exchange membrane, and mosaic ion exchange membrane. The anion exchange membrane segment held prominent share of 37.1% of the ion exchange membrane market in 2017. However, its dominance is expected to be surpassed by the anion exchange membrane segment during the forecast period. The bipolar ion exchange membrane segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace in the near future.

Inorganic membrane material segment to gain maximum purchase

Based on material, the ion exchange membrane market can be segregated into hydrocarbon membranes, perfluorocarbon membrane, inorganic membrane, composite membrane, and partially halogenated membrane. Inorganic membrane is a major segment of the market, as these membranes are more stable than other organic structures. Waste water treatment sector is an active consumer base of ion exchange membrane services. Ion exchange membrane units are increasingly gaining importance. They are used in waste water treatment plants in order to provide industries with clean water and less harmful water discharge.

Heterogonous: Widely used membrane

Based on structure, the ion exchange membrane market has been bifurcated into homogenous membranes and Heterogenous membrane. The classification is based on the degree of heterogeneity in the membrane structure. The heterogeneity provides with the useful properties of the membrane such as permselectivity, conductivity, and mechanical and chemical stability. It also positively affects the ionic and electrical transfer behavior of the ion exchange membrane during the operation. The Heterogenous membrane segment dominates the ion exchange membrane market.

Wastewater treatment segment to dominate the market

In terms of application, the ion exchange membrane market can be segregated into electrodialysis, electrolysis, chromatographic separation, desalination, waste water treatment, and radioactive liquid waste treatment. The waste water treatment segment is anticipated to constitute major share of the market during the forecast period. It includes the management of household wastewater. The electrodialysis segment is also estimated to constitute key share of the market during the forecast period. The usage of ion exchange membranes is projected to increase in China, India, and Japan in the near future, due to the rise in demand for these membranes in the wastewater treatment industry in these countries.

Wide customer base in developing regions such as Asia Pacific to present opportunities

In terms of region, the global ion exchange membrane market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold significant share of the global ion exchange membrane market, due to the presence of well-established players in these regions. North America also constitutes key share of the market. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to the substantial increase in water recycling and industrial waste water management activities in developing economies such as China and India. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Key industry players profiled in the research study include The Dow Chemical Company, LANXESS, 3M, SUEZ, Toray Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, Ion Exchange, Evergreen Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Pure Water Scandinavia AB.

