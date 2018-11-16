Shift In Textile Industry From Traditional Materials To Environmentally Sustainable Materials

The other textile product mills industry is shifting from traditional tire cord materials like polyester and nylon to bio-based and other environmentally sustainable materials. One such bio-based material is Lyocell Tire Cord made with cellulose extracted from wood. The emergence of bio-based and other environmentally sustainable materials will also create opportunities for growth in the countries which have stringent environmental protection regulations like Europe.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE OTHER TEXTILE PRODUCT MILLS MARKET AT $67 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for a little less than three-fourth of the global market share.

Order the report at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/other-textile-product-mills-global-market-report-2018

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global other textile product mills market during 2017 – 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, changes in consumer lifestyle like expanding accentuation on wellness, rising brand awareness, quick changing style patterns, expanding ladies’ cooperation in workforce and cleanliness cognizance are driving the patterns at last items. Effect of such patterns is passed along the material esteem chain which thusly has brought about popularity of the strands that can satisfy these necessities at reasonable cost. In this setting polyester has ended up being the most financially savvy and versatile fiber. Therefore, polyester is relied upon to command the worldwide materials in not so distant in all end utilize classes while cotton will gradually lose its offer.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=485&type=smp

The other textile product mills market includes textile bags and canvas mills, rope, cordage, twine, tire cord, tire fabric mills and other miscellaneous textile.

Other Textile Product Mills Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Linkedin: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company