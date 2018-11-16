Supplier of GRP/FRP Raw Materials & Composite Products

Allied Fibreglass started their journey in 1974 and specialises in supplying composite products. Some of the company’s services include water proofing, swimming pool fibre lining, boat building, mould making. Allied Fibreglass also offers advice to the DIY followers regarding fibreglass linings.

Allied Fibreglass boasts of being a Level 4 B-BBEE company and plans to continue working for economic empowerment. The company is also a part of the esteemed National Spa and Pool Institute of South Africa (NSPI). All the materials supplied by Allied Fibreglass are approved by Lloyd’s Register.

Allied Fibreglass supplies a wide range of composite materials and products related to fibreglass lining. Some of the product categories offered by the company are listed below:

Unsaturated polyester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Glass fibre, carbon fibre and core mat

Silicone, rubbers and moulding compounds

Cleaning, solvents and release agents

Tools and accessories including abrasives and safety equipment

Pool section

Allied AF301 PA VINYL ESTER – Laminating Resin: Manufactured by following the FDA regulation 21 CFR 177.2420. and DNV register approval for marine, Allied AF301 PA VINYL ESTER has high chemical resistance power. The product offers a longer gel time and stability, and can be used on heated swimming pools.

Allied Chopped Strand Mat (CSM) 450g and Allied Chopped Strand Mat (CSM) 225g are some other products supplied by the company.

Water Storage: The Company is concerned and aware of the water crisis Cape Town had to face in 2018. Allied Fibreglass has thus started offering on-site water storage system throughout Cape Town that includes tanks, pools, and ponds. Their expert team of professionals conducts site inspections, setting up of bladders as well as draining pool and pumping water into bladders. All the cleaning process is conducted by Allied Fibreglass and water is preserved in the pool after completion. All the bladders containing water should be stored on level ground without any gradient.

Deliveries: Allied Fibreglass delivers free of cost within the Cape Town area for orders over a certain size. The company only charges a minimum delivery amount for smaller orders and for recipient addresses in outlying areas.

For more information about the services offered by Allied Fibreglass, please visit the website https://alliedfibreglass.co.za/.

About the Company

Allied Fibreglass was established in 1974 in Cape Town with the objective of becoming one of the leading suppliers of products related to fibreglass linings. The company has a level 4 B-BBEE certificate and all the products supplied are approved by Lloyd’s Register.

Contact:

161 Voortrekker Road, Maitland

Cape Town, 7405, South Africa

Tel: +27 (0) 511 3926

Email: info@alliedfibreglass.co.za