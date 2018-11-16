Newlyweds’ final moments before fatal helicopter crash captured on video

“We sent them off with something that they will remember,” said Jacob Martinez, who helped with the couple’s send-off and filmed the video. “It chokes me up because I saw them get in the helicopter, which seemed to be fine.”

The newlyweds, William Troy Byler and Bailee Raye Ackerman Byler, both 24, took off just after midnight Sunday. The helicopter crashed minutes after they left their family and friends.

“I can’t put into words how you go from a happy ending to a tragedy,” Martinez said, KENS reports.