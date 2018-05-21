Global Bulk Packaging Market for Cosmetics Industry Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2023

Global Bulk Packaging Market for Cosmetics Industry Information: by Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal), Product (Pails, Drums, Bulk Boxes, Shipping Sacks, Material Handling Containers, Others) and Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

Bulk packaging for cosmetics is specially designed tertiary packaging, which allows the transportation of the cosmetics and personal care products to the end-users. Such packaging enables the cosmetic products to reach various destinations without getting damaged due to drops and external force along with climatic conditions such as dust and rain. Bulk packaging products, which are essentially used by the cosmetics market are drums, material handling containers, bulk boxes, and others.

The global bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry is a dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth of the global bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry is influenced by the increase in ageing population, growth in end-use segments, and change in consumer taste and preference. The cosmetics market is primarily dominated by large international companies and their subsidiaries, driving over half of the entire industry’s sales. However, small businesses are making their presence felt by doing business in innovative ways. In the recent years, SME’s are gaining more exposure for their products with the help of larger marketing potential. This drives the demand for bulk packaging across such medium and small-scale cosmetics manufacturing companies, especially in Asia Pacific region. However, the growth of this market is expected to be restrained by the imposing of stringent regulations on packaging material waste and recycling.

Global bulk packaging market for the cosmetic industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period.

Bulk Packaging Market for Cosmetics Industry by Segment

The global bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry has been segmented on the basis of plastics, metal, paper & paperboard, and others. The plastic is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth of plastic can be attributed to various factors such as average gains associated with the material over steel drums in terms of cost, weight and corrosion resistance.

On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into pails, drums, bulk boxes, shipping sacks, material handling containers, and others. Amongst these, pails are expected to account for the the largest market share in 2016 and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Pails are used largely with a wide range of mid-sized applications. Apart from cosmetics, they are also used across applications such as paints & coatings and food & beverages. Pails segment is expected to capture the largest market share due to their performance and cost advantages in small volume applications.

Regional Analysis

The global market is segmented on the basis of geography: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Global Bulk Packaging Market for Cosmetics Industry, followed by Europe and North America region. In Asia Pacific region, factors such as expanding product lines for cosmetic products based on affordability, e-retailing are driving the need for bulk packaging market for the cosmetics industry. Owing to the increasing disposable income, consumers are expected to increase their spending on premium cosmetics and personal care products. The increase in the number of manufacturing facilities for cosmetics in the region is also driving the growth of the bulk packaging market for the cosmetics industry. In Asia Pacific region, China is expected to dominate the growth of the market. China is the world’s largest market for beauty products, with the flourishing demand for premium cosmetics. As employees in China are increasingly getting better educated and better paid, there is more expenditure on consumption. They are able to pay attention to health, maintaining personal hygiene and grooming their appearance, thereby driving the need for the bulk packaging market.

Some of the key players in the global Global Bulk Packaging Market for Cosmetics Industry include Berry Plastics Group, Inc. (the U.S), BWAY Corporation (Georgia), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Greif Incorporated (U.S), Mauser Group B.V. (Germany), Menasha Corporation (U.S.), Rehrig Pacific Company (U.S.), Remcon Plastics, Inc. (U.S.), SchoellerAllibert (Netherlands), Westrock Company (U.S.) and others.

The major players in the market have adopted various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisition, expansion, new product development and partnership and collaboration. Amongst these, mergers & acquisitions is the key strategy adopted, extensively by the players to achieve operational efficiencies and increase the number of offerings to the customer. For Instance, in June 2017, Westrock Company (U.S.) acquired five facilities from the U.S. Corrugated Holdings, Inc. in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana. This acquisition was made with the objective of expanding the operations, both by volume and in terms of geographical presence

Browse Full Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bulk-packaging-market-3683