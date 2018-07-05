Animal Microchip Implant Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2028

An animal microchip implant is an innovative technology used for tracking pet animals and other healthcare issues in animals. Microchips implanted in pet animals are used to track the movement of pets to prevent the loss of pet animals. A microchip implant is a small device that can be implanted under the pet’s skin and works as an identification for that particular pet with all the pet’s information. Microchips implanted in pets have all the basic details, such as owner’s name and address and vital details with past and present medical history. Microchips have a 15-digit number, which can be scanned under a database for all the major and minor details of a pet. They provide real-time data of a pet’s locations.

Two types of microchip implants are available in the market. The first, surgery-injectable implants, need be placed by veterinary surgeons and the second are available as self-implanted injectable microchips. Many tags are also available, which can be placed near the neck or other tag areas on pets. Apart from pet animals, farm animals are also implanted with microchips to monitor the activities of farm animals and track details such as vitals, health-related information and other details pertaining to the farm or the owner.

Animal Microchip Implant Market: Drivers and Restraints

The animal microchip implant market is pegged to witness significant growth over the forecast period as pet adoptions are increasing and pet owners are becoming more aware regarding the technology. Players such as Wuxi Fofia Technology Co., Ltd, and Autag Technology Europe BV are creating a database of all animals, including pets and farm animals. Technological advancement is a major contributor to the increase in the number of animal microchip implants across the globe. On the other hand, lack of focus in veterinary health expenditure, lack of awareness regarding implant use and process to implant inside or outside the animals and others factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Animal Microchip Implant Market: Overview

The animal microchip implant market is primarily driven by increasing pet adoption and awareness about animals. Animals are well managed with the help of microchip implants, which provide all the necessary details needed by animal owners. This has resulted in an increase in the number of microchip implants in animals. Other factors leading to the growth of the animal microchip implant market include the increasing number of animal management systems in farms and individual animal owners.

Animal Microchip Implant Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the animal microchip implant market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is the major market for animal microchip implants as animal health expenditures in the region are relatively high as compared to other regions. Additionally, pet adoption is increasing among the population and individuals are aware of veterinary health managements with animal monitoring. Europe and Asia Pacific are growing markets for animal microchip implants as microchips help monitor and manage animals and the introduction of new veterinary technology is increasing in these regions. The MEA region is also focusing on animal management and protection.

Animal Microchip Implant Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the animal microchip implant market include Zee Tags Ltd, Autag Technology Europe BV, Wuxi Fofia Technology Co., Ltd, I.D.ology, Microchip Identification Systems, Inc., Pet-ID Microchips Ltd, Shenzhen ZDCARD Tech Co., LTD, Quanzhou Hecere Electronic Limited, Ningbo Luke Medical Devices Ltd, and other Radiofrequency identification (RFID) animal microchip manufacturers.