Leadership Coach Srinivas Uppaluri to launch his new book – Switch: Sales Transformation for Strategic Advantage – in Delhi

Author, Speaker, Mentor & Leadership Coach Srinivas Uppaluri will launch his latest book‘Switch: Sales Transformation for Strategic Advantage’, published by Westland on Thursday, 12th July, 2018 at 6:30 pm at India International Centre, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi.

On this occasion Srinivas Uppaluri will be in conversation with Business Mentor and bestselling author, Sonu Bhasin.

Switch focuses on business-to-business sales transformation and promotes customer success as the key to the company’s success.

In short fictional stories, Switch address three dimensions: transformation of attitude and approach to customer, transformation of engagement with the customer and transformation of the management of sales process.

About the Author:

Srini is a mentor and advisor, guiding organisations towards strategic change, nurturing strong customer relationships, innovative go-to-market approaches and campaigns, and building sustainable capabilities.

He is an accredited leadership coach who enables CEOs, CXOs, and business and functional heads to build leadership capabilities that align with their organization’s strategic goals.

Srini was the Global Head of Marketing at Infosys. Prior to that, as a management consultant with Andersen Business Consulting and Pricewaterhouse Coopers, he has advised global corporations, governments, trade missions, public sector companies, privately held companies, and aid agencies.

Venue: Seminar 1 and 2, First Floor – New Building, India International Centre, Lodhi Estate, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi

Date: Thursday, 12th July, 2018

Time: 6:30 pm