Network Optimization Services Market Opportunities, Business Strategy and Growth Factors till 2023

Market Synopsis of the Global Network Optimization Services Market

Network optimization used for refining network performance for a certain given situation. It is reflected as a significant constituent of operative information systems management. Network optimization plays an important role in the industrial enterprise network management because the growth of the information technology is producing large volumes of data and therefore the companies are consuming larger network bandwidths. If proper network optimization is not done, this fast and continuous growth can add stress to the network architecture of the concerned environment or organization. Network optimization services are accepted by corporations across the globe due to the growing number of branch offices and data centers. Additionally, the growing practice of virtualization is also driving the growth of the market. However, the network optimization service providers with progressions in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology, are improving their solutions to lift their revenue progression.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the market: SolarWinds Inc (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), ZTE Corporation (China), Info vista (France), Citrix Systems, Inc (U.S.), NETSCOUT Systems, Inc (U.S.), Silver Peak Systems (U.S.), Circadence Corporation (U.S.), Riverbed Technology, Inc among others

Segmentation

The global Network Optimization Services Market is segmented into the application, service type, deployment, industry, and region.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into Local Area Network (LAN) optimization, Wide Area Network (WAN) optimization, Radio Access Network (RAN) and data center optimization. Among these, the Wide Area Network (WAN) optimization solutions are dominating the current market and are expected to exhibit a fast growth. Growing demand for organizations to implement network and application optimization on branch office networks. Additionally, many enterprises have taken applications out of branch offices and combined them with central data centers, and the workforce retrieving these requests is extremely dispersed at detached locations.

On the basis of the services, the market is segmented into implementation service, consulting service, maintenance & support services, and managed services. Among these, the consulting service and implementation service hold the largest market share and are expected to show a decent growth. The network implementation service includes all the hardware and software implementations in the network requiring highly technical skill and expertise. Further, these are managed by either the company itself or generally are outsourced and managed by a third party.

On the basis of the deployment, the network optimization services can be deployed either on-cloud or on-premise. The on-premises deployment denotes to the fixing of the network application on the premises of an enterprise rather than at some distant branch location. The on-premise deployment requires enormous structure and its own data center, organizations that can pay for this cost usually deploy on-premises solutions. However, the cloud deployment is the fast-growing among the two. The cloud deployment requires large installation cost but is easy to manage and operate from distant locations as well.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Out of this region, the North America has the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The major factor adding fuel the growth of the North American market is rapid adoption of emerging technologies, such as smartphones and cloud platforms. Additionally, increased cloud deployments and growing adoption of online service delivery are contributing to the growth of network optimization market. Furthermore, organizations in this region have adopted inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their presence across the world. Europe is expected to show a steady growth over the forecasted period knowing to the matured countries like the U.K and Germany. Although Asia Pacific does not hold much of the market share, the region is expected to grow at a fast rate due to the presence of emerging countries India, China, and Australia adopting the cloud and mobile technologies.

Intended Audience

Network optimization services providers

Network management solution providers

WAN optimization services providers

Data Analytics vendors

Cloud Service providers

Project accounting solution providers

Value-added resellers

Research firms

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Network Optimization Services Market

5 Deployment Overview Of Global Network Optimization Services Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Continued…

