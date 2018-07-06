Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, JMD, BLS International wins the prestigious “Young Achiever Award of the year”

Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International won the “Young Achiever Award of the Year” at Times Network’s National Award for Marketing Excellence in Travel and Tourism industry.

The award was conferred to Mr. Aggarwal at the 4th edition of Times Network’s National Award ceremony held in Mumbai on 5th July 2018. National Award for Marketing Excellence recognizes professionals and organizations for their excellence in marketing strategies and outstanding contribution in the industry.

Speaking at the felicitation, Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal said, “It is a matter of great pride for me to be conferred with this honor of Young Achiever Award at the prestigious Times Network’s National Award for Marketing Excellence in the Travel and Tourism Industry. With the changing business dynamics and increasing consumer expectation, our endeavor has always been to deliver the best services, which enhances the consumer experiences. Consequently, we have set benchmarks at every stage of our business, and we are committed to continue the same while improvising on the overall experience for both governments and citizens.”

The Award is a premium forum bringing elite marketers, brand custodians, advertising, departmental heads, retailers, real estate professionals, shopping mall owners and creative honchos together under one roof from across India. The National Marketing Excellence Awards by the Times Network Group Company strives to commemorate the deserving marketing professionals, consultants and agencies for their earnest contributions in the field of marketing.