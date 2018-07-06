Senior Helpers Boston’s Caregivers Look After Seniors with Cognitive Illnesses

The Senior Helpers Boston customizes care plans for people living with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and dementia, focusing on family engagement, exercise, and proven techniques.

[CHESTNUT HILL, 07/06/2018] – Seniors living with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, or Parkinson’s disease have varying symptoms and limitations that call for specialized care. The qualified and trained caregivers of Senior Helpers Boston know how to care for aging adults living with these illnesses.

The senior home care serving Chestnut Hill and surrounding areas knows and respects how aging in place serves as the best care and comfort of all. The company stands by providing uncompromising senior care.

Quality Senior Home Care

Mark Friedman, an advocate of excellent senior care, owns and operates the Senior Helpers Boston. Friedman raises the bar in elderly care, especially throughout Boston and the nearby suburbs.

The company’s team of caregivers has the experience and training to care for seniors dealing with cognitive challenges. The senior care provider customizes care plans for seniors. These plans focus on family engagement, exercise, and other proven and tested tactics ideal for people living with Parkinson’s disease.

Services Rooted in Primary Individual Care

The Senior Helpers Boston offers hands-on support for the daily activities of the elderly. Its home care services support both hands-on care and life engagement activities. These include the following:

• Accompaniment to appointments

• Meal preparation

• Transportation

• Laundry

• Shopping

The senior care provider offers a wide selection of senior home care services for aging adults. These include typical in-home support, like companionship and housework help to more complex care programs, such as live-In and 24-hour care services.

The company also provides recover care. This program also referred to as the Going Home Safe program, offers coordinated support to help seniors return home safely after staying in a hospital or a nursing facility.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers provides a wide selection of in-home senior care services. These include traditional hands-on or companionship care to more complex care such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and even recovery care. The senior care provider begins with a customized care management plan for all its clients.

To find out more about Senior Helpers, go to https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ today.