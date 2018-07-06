Wi-Fi Chipset Market Overview, Downstream Applications, Development History, and Demand 2018-2022

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing environment, demand of high-tech electronic products, integration of Wi-Fi into homes and enterprises is ever increasing. In Wi-Fi chipset market innovation is a key driver. Internet of things (IoT) is considered as a major component with respect to Wi-Fi chipset market.

The study indicates that proliferation of Wi-Fi-enabled mobile devices, smart houses, smart city initiatives are the key factors driving the Wi-Fi chipset market. The technology advancement in communications protocol and launch of new frequency bands in emerging countries, technological advancements in microelectronics are the driving factors for the Wi-Fi chipset market. The high costs in embedding the Wi-Fi chipsets into new products would result in complex structure which would be a restraining factor for Wi-Fi chipset market.

The recent news tells us that Qualcomm’s new 205 chipset will bring Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, LTE to feature phones. Qualcomm has realized a potential that can be tapped in phones using power chipsets.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Wi-Fi chipset market are- Atmel Corporation (U.S.), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Peraso Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Quantenna Communications Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Wi-Fi chipset Market Segmentation:

The Wi-Fi chipset Market has been segmented on the basis of application, band, and end-user. Looking through the end-user segments, it has been observed that consumer electronics sector is dominating the Wi-Fi chipset market. The study also indicates that manufacturing industry and automotive industry would expect a substantial increase in Wi-Fi chipset market due to rising demand of miniaturization and automation. The study reveals that mobile device applications would dominate the Wi-Fi chipset market by the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of smart phones, tablets and laptops resulting in demand of high data speeds.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Wi-Fi chipset Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that Asia- Pacific region would grow significantly in the Wi-Fi chipset market by the forecast period.

Asia – Pacific countries like China, India and Japan are ahead in the in Wi-Fi chipset market due to increasing penetration of high-tech devices, growth of the consumer electronics manufacturing industry, developments in wireless communication sector, economic development, growing digitization, and many more in this region. The study predicts that Latin America would also show a significant growth in Wi-Fi chipset market.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

network equipment vendors

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Original design manufacturers (ODMs)

Wireless communication IC manufacturers

Semiconductor foundry service providers

Component manufacturers

Assembly, testing, and packaging vendors

software/application providers

user equipment manufacturers

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

