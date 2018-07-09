Online Education Market Overview, Size, Growth, Top Key Players, Analysis and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Online Education Market has been segmented on the basis of product, learning type and end user. The learning type segment is further bifurcated into synchronous learning and asynchronous learning. Asynchronous learning refers to online spaces where work is supported through the use of digital platforms like threaded discussions or emails. In asynchronous learning, the participants need not be compulsorily online at the time whereas in synchronous learning type, the users need to be online and is moreover like face-to-face learning environment. It involves real-time responses that allow better provision for clarity.

Online Education Market refers to learning in a 100% virtual environment. Online education can play a major role in developing the education industry overall in terms of money as well as innovation. With growing popularity of internet and many active user, online education market is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing implementation of IT security and cloud based solutions and rapid growth in digitization are the factors responsible for the growth of online education market.

Major factors driving the growth of online education market are conducive government policies and increasing demand for technical education. Increase in popularity of distance learning is another major factor driving the growth of online education market.

The global Online Education Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 423 Billion by 2023, at 24% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of online education market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in online education market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing use of internet, mobiles and tablets in that region.

Study Objectives of Online Education Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the online education market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of product, learning type and end user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for online education market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the online education market.



Segments:

Online education market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Product

Content

Services



By Learning Type

Synchronous Learning

Asynchronous Learning



By End User

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Industry & Professional

