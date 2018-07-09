Power Recovery Expanders Industry : Share, Market Size, Growth Analysis And Forecast Report 2018

This report studies the global Power Recovery Expanders market status and forecast, categorizes the global Power Recovery Expanders market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The global Power Recovery Expanders market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

  • Elliott Group
  • Dresser-Rand Group
  • GE
  • IPIECA
  • IMI Critical
  • Heliex Power
  • Star Rotor
  • Calnetix
  • Helidyne Power
  • Aerco

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

  • United States
  • EU
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Singapore
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Central & South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • FCC
  • Compressed Air Energy Storage
  • Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Refinery
  • Oil & Gas
  • Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power Recovery Expanders are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

 

 

