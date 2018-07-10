CCTV Market Development Strategy 2016

Market Scenario

The global CCTV market is likely to be valued around $19 billion in 2015. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20%. There is a precipitous rise in the demand of CCTVs across the globe due to growing focus of governments towards public safety and city surveillance. Furthermore, the CCTV Market is shifting from unorganized sector to organized which is another factor fueling the growth of the market. Citing the demand and potential of CCTV market, various venturing capitalist firms are also investing in this market and aiding companies to develop new and advanced products. This is another major reason for the high growth of this market. However, low awareness of people in the developing countries regarding advanced CCTV products can hinder the market growth up to some extent.

Video Content Analysis (VCA) is one of the major trends observed in this industry. There is a clear trend to embed intelligence in the CCTVs for automatically analyzing video to detect and determine temporal and spatial events. Another major trend followed in the industry includes growing preference towards fixed dome camera from box cameras. Fixed dome cameras are easy to install and aesthetically pleasing. The industry is witnessing various other trends as well, which are discussed in report in detailed manner.

Key Players:

The prominent players in this market include Hikvision Digital Technology, Honeywell Security, Bosch Security System, Safran Security, Dahua Technology, AssaAbloy, Tyco Security Products, Flir Systems, Samsung, and Axis Communications amongst others.

Segmentations

The CCTV market is segmented on the basis of types of CCTVs. Analogue, HD analogue, and internet protocol cameras are the major types of CCTVs. The IP cameras market is further sub divided into wired IP cameras, and wireless IP cameras. The IP camera market is poised to witness the highest CAGR in the CCTV market by type due to technological advancements.

On the basis of technology, the CCTV market is divided into CMOS and CCD technology. The demand for CMOS technology is poised to increase in coming years due to its user friendliness. The CCTV market is again subdivided on the basis end users into educational centers, hospitals, hotels, real estates, religious places, government, retail, IT sector, and transport sector. Amongst all the above mentioned end users, government is the largest end user for CCTVs. The large share is attributed to wide usage of CCTVs in government offices and roads.

The market is further divided according to the channel structure into distribution channel and retail channel. The distribution channel accounted for the largest share in the global CCTV market. However, the retail market will witness a high growth.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, North America is the largest market for CCTV followed by Europe and Asia. The Asian market especially India and China are focus for the growth the global CCTV market. Improving infrastructure, government initiatives, and high economic growth in this region has triggered the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

TABLE OF CONTENTS

