Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market Research Report on Development Trend 2018-2024

The Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market report covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type & their sub-types, and study across different topographies. The report is also inclusive of competitive profiling of the leading cosmetic surgery and procedure vendors, and latest developments.

A global increase in the incidence of acne and other skin-related conditions has driven the market. Furthermore, rapidly aging population and increasing concerns about wrinkles & related skin disorders are some of the key factors likely to boost the market. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of breast cancer has increased the demand for breast augmentation and breast lift procedures. The demand for the tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) and liposuction is also growing due to increasing obese population. Moreover, changing lifestyle, increasing affordability, and advancements in technologies are likely to propel the market growth of cosmetic surgery. Cosmetic surgery and procedure market was valued at ~USD 35 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

The nonsurgical procedures segment is estimated to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period. This is due to increasing aesthetic awareness among the population, rise in medical tourism in regions such as India, South Korea, Brazil, and Singapore. In addition, nonsurgical procedures are more economical for patients. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2024.

Based On Geography, The Global Cosmetic Surgery And Procedure Market Have Been Segmented Into:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under the Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America are the key segments whereas, in the Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key segments covered in the report.

North America dominated the global market in 2016 and accounted for more than 40% of the total market in 2016. This is owing to increased awareness about cosmetic surgeries, their growing demand, and easy availability of several commercialized procedures & skilled professionals in this region.

The Global Cosmetic Surgery And Procedure Market Are Concentrated With Leading Manufacturers:

Allergan plc, Merz Pharma, Nestle, Cutera, Cynosure Inc, Ipsen, Sientra Inc., Alma Lasers, Johnson & Johnson, Sinclair IS Pharma, Lumenis, Invasix Aesthetic Solutions, and Syneron Medicals among others.

