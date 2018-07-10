Emergency Veterinary Services Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2024

Veterinary medicine is a branch of science that is related with treatment, diagnostic, prevention of disease, illness, injury or disorders in animals. The scope of veterinary medicines is vast and covers wide range of diseased conditions that can affect different animal species. Veterinary services refer to any facility that is used for the purpose of providing licensed medical treatment to pets or animals or customized or incidental treatment to the animals such as grooming, selling of pet supplies or boarding.

Traditionally, veterinary services were limited for controlling the livestock diseases at the farm level. There was a major emphasis on control and prevention of epizootic diseases of the livestock and other zoonotic disease that could affect man. However, later the role of veterinary services expanded to slaughter house where the veterinarians have dual responsibility of preventing the epidemiological surveillance of animal disease and ensure safety of the meat. These services play an important role in ensuring that the animals are kept under hygienic conditions and conditions of public health significance. The veterinary service providers may also provide producers with the advice, information and training for how to avoid, control or eliminate food safety hazards i.e. mycotoxins, drug and pesticide residue and environmental contaminants. Additionally, these services also play an important role in providing health certification to international trading partners that export meet products.

Emergency Veterinary Services Market: Drivers and Trends

The global Emergency Veterinary Services Market is witnessing a substantial growth currently and is expected to show a moderate growth in future. Increasing trend of meat consumption and rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases would contribute in driving the growth of this market It is expected that world meat exports would increase by 19% by 2022 and also meat consumption continues to be one of the highest growth recording sector among all the agricultural commodities. Thus, it would increase the demand for routine checking of the pets and farm animals. Moreover, owners are growing increasingly attached to their pets, and are therefore willing to dedicate a higher percentage of the household budget to caring for them. Livestock production is also growing at a faster rate due to escalating population growth. Hence, demand for effective and efficient delivery of animal health services shall increase in the future.

Emergency Veterinary Services Market: Segments

The different emergency veterinary services provided by different service providers include companion services, farm services and exotic and wildlife pet services. Companion animal services include health checks, vaccination, microchipping, routine services, deworming, advanced surgery, dentals, chemotherpay, digital X-ray and ultrasound imaging, lameness examinations and colics. Exotic pets and wildlife service comprises following segments namely dentals and rabbit and rat desexing. In addition to above mentioned wide range of services for farmer education is also provided by the institutes.

Emergency Veterinary Services Market: Regional Overview

North America is observed to be the largest emergency veterinary services market due to presence of major market players in this region and high level of awareness. Europe is expected to record the second position in the global market owing to presence of large population dependent on meat consumption. Asian region is expected to record a healthy growth rate in the future. This growth is generally characterized by rising disposable income and increase in number of non-vegetarians. It is also estimated that in India beef shipments have nearly tripled since 2008 and has become second largest supplier of beef. Thus, increasing consumption of meat would trigger the need for emergency veterinary services.

