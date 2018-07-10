Opportunities for the global biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market to reach $3.4 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the BOPA film market looks attractive with opportunities in the packaging, automotive, construction, and electrical & electronic industries. The global BOPA film market is expected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for flexible packaging due to the growth in food & pharmaceutical market and superior mechanical strength, higher transparency, chemical resistance, and excellent gas barrier properties as compared to biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film.

In this market, sequential, simultaneous, and blown process are used to produce BOPA films. Lucintel forecasts that the sequential process is expected to remain the largest segment due to low-cost, flexibility in the process while stretching, and high production rate. Simultaneous process is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the increasing demand for high value BOPA films for advanced applications, such as retortable pouches.

Within the BOPA film market, food packaging is expected to remain the largest end use industry; it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the growth in demand for processed meat, red meat, and cheese packaging. Lucintel predicts that the demand for BOPA films in barrier functions is expected to remain the largest segment; it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by superior protection properties, such as loss from aroma, permeation of water, increases shelf-life, maintain taste.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the demand for food and pharmaceutical packaging, automobile, and construction sectors due to economic expansions in India and China.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing use of linear simultaneous stretching line (LISIM) technique and growing demand for balanced film with better dimensional stability and less shrinkage. Unitika Ltd., Green Seal Holding, Domo Chemicals, Toray, and A.J. Plast are among the major suppliers of BOPA film.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global BOPA film market by process, function, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global BOPA Film Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global BOPA film market by process, function, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Process [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Sequential

• Simultaneous

• Blown

By function [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Barrier

• Safety

• Microporous

• Others

By End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Food Packaging

− Processed Meat

− Red Meat

− Cheese

− Dry Food

• Pharmaceutical Packaging

• Other Packaging

• Balloon

• Others

By Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• North America

− US

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− Italy

− France

• Asia Pacific

− China

− Japan

− South Korea

− Indonesia

− Thailand

• Rest of the World

This 194-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Chemical Market Research Reports, Chemical Industry Analysis Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Strategic Growth Consulting and Capital Investment Analysis.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global BOPA film market by process (sequential, simultaneous, blown), function type (barrier, safety, microporous, and others), end use industry (food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, other packaging, balloon, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?