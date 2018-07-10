Telecom Equipment Market Research, Share, Competitor Strategy, Trends, Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The telecom equipment is the hardware that is used for the purpose of telecommunication. The telecom equipment market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants like Bell Labs, Lenovo, Hewlett Packard and many more form a competitive landscape. The market leaders constantly keep innovating for the new technology and investing in research and development for the cost effective portfolio.

The Telecom Equipment Market is driven by many new technologies and trends. The major factor that account for the growth of the telecom equipment market lies in the increased growth of cellular station, fiber optics and wireless Access point. The telecom equipment market has driven many end users like consumer electronics, banking, retailing, media, defense, government and many mobile operators and internet service providers.

Major Key Players:

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China)

Alcatel Lucent S.A (France)

Ciena (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc (US)

Fujitsu Ltd (Japan)

Juniper Networks, Inc (US)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Qualcomm, Inc (US)

Motorola Solutions (US)

Regional Analysis:

The telecom equipment market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Consumer electronics segment of the telecom equipment is leading the market. The major reason for consumer electronics to hold the largest market share is because of the presence of most of the smartphones manufacturers in China and South Korea. Some of them are the market leaders in the telecom equipment market and more that 80% of the new entrants in the market hail from China. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. The global fixed asset management software market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Wireless infrastructure is estimated to grow at a fast pace in North America, especially in US because of the early adoption of the innovative technologies and increasing demand of wireless home networks.

The telecom equipment market is dominated by Asia pacific. Asia pacific leads the telecom market at around 40% share followed by North America at 30 % share. Countries such as China, Japan and India contributes largely to the overall growth of the market. It is because of the emerging economies like China and India which are investing billions in their telecommunication infrastructure.

Also the consumer electronics market is strongly dominated by Asia pacific from manufacturer’s perspective and the consumer’s perspective. It is also estimated that the telecom equipment market in India only will reach around 48 billion during the forecasted period.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Telecom Equipment market into type, infrastructure, end – users, and region.



Type

Public Switching

Transmission

Customer Premise

Infrastructure

Wireless infrastructure

Wired infrastructure

End – User

Consumer Electronics

Banking

Retail

Media

Defense

Government

ISP/Mobile operators

Region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the world.

Intended Audience:

Device manufacturers

Electronic Component manufacturers

Chipset manufacturers

Storage chipset providers

Network Security providers

Mobile phone distributors

Optical solutions providers

Research firms

Software investors

Software Developers

IT enablers

Vendors

Wireless service providers

Government agencies

