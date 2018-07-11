Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market 2018 | Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2023

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market – Market Overview

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion is produced by emulsion polymerization of acrylic polymer droplets. Acrylic Polymer Emulsions are water-based polymers and can be manufactured by different monomers such as butyl acrylate, acrylic acid, methyl acrylate, methyl methacrylate, and others. They offer several desirable properties such as excellent durability, chalk & alkali resistance, water resistance, gloss & tint retention, excellent wet & dry adhesion, dirt pick-up resistance, and low VOC emission. Acrylic Polymer Emulsion finds wide application in different end-use industries such as paper & packaging, building & construction, paints & coatings, textile, and others. Rising consumer awareness regarding harmful effects of solvent based emulsion is expected to be key driver to the growth of the Global Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market. However, higher price of Acrylic Polymer Emulsion in comparison to conventional is expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.

The Global Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market is segmented based on applications into coatings, binders, adhesives and others. Amongst the application category, paints & coating sector accounted to hold a larger market share in 2016 owing to its large-scale consumption on account of excellent performance and superior non-flammable property, which reduces its storage, handling and fire insurance cost. Additionally, the Global Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market is segmented based on end-use industry into paper & packaging, building & construction, paints & coatings, textile, and others. Among the end-use industries, paint & coatings held the largest market share followed by paper & packaging and building & construction industry, which is further trailed by textile industry. Increasing demand for packaging products such as boxes, shipping sacks, paper bags & sacks, and associated materials due to growing industrialization and E-commerce industry across the globe are likely to be impacting the product market positively. Rising demand for non-woven fabrics and water-resistant clothes are expected to drive demand for Acrylic Polymer Emulsion in the textile industry.

Get a Sample Report for Brief Overview @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4035

The Global Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market of Acrylic Polymer Emulsion during the forecast period due to strong growth opportunities in different end-use industries such as paper & packaging, building & construction, paints & coatings, textile, and others. Cheap labour, low production cost, relaxed & lucrative government schemes are the factors contributing to the growth of the market. Europe held the second largest market share of Acrylic Polymer Emulsion in 2016 market after Asia Pacific and is expected to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period. Stringent regulations against the use of high VOC content products are driving the growth of the Global Acrylic Polymer Market. Germany is the prominent country in European Acrylic Polymer Emulsion followed by UK and Italy. North America is following Europe in terms of market size and is expected to show steady demand during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness rising demand due to ongoing infrastructural projects to flourish tourism industry during the forecast period. Latin America hold the least market share and the growth is attributed to mainly come from the growing construction industry in countries like Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela.

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market of Acrylic Polymer Emulsion is a Lucrative Market is expected to expand at an encouraging CAGR during the forecast years. The major strategies adopted by key players are expansion, collaborations or partnerships and product launch. In order to meet regulations, set by various bodies of respective regions, manufacturer is entering into agreement with raw material supplier to maintain profit across the value chain. In highly competitive market, companies are investing more in innovations and brand building thereby, fostering the strong relationship with customer. On other hand, major players are carrying out research & development activities to improve the properties of Acrylic Polymer Emulsion.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March 2016 – Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc. (MCP) launches new Acrylic Polymer Emulsions under the brand name Rovene 6027 to meet customer demands for low VOC content product. The product exhibits good filler capacity, excellent elongation, and superior formulation stability. The product launch is expected help achieve the company’s portfolio towards sustainable products. MCP offers a diverse range of water-based emulsions such as styrene butadiene, acrylic, styrene acrylic, and other specialty latex products to both domestic and international customers.

April 2018 – DowDuPont, Inc. announced the expansion of the manufacturing capacity of specialty materials at Sabine River works plant in Orange County, Texas to meet its growing demand in packaging and transportation markets. The expansion project is estimated to have the investment of approximately 100 million USD.

December 2010 – Celanese Emulsion Polymers launched an Acrylic Polymer Emulsion under the brand name Avicor 601 for use in architectural paints. Avicor 601 is described as a 100% acrylic, APE-free emulsion has fine particle size and low viscosity and is estimated to offer good adhesion and block resistance in flat to semigloss paints.

Read More about Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/acrylic-polymer-emulsion-market-4035

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com