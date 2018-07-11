Dipentene Market Recent Study Including Key Players, Applications, Growth

Dipentene is a form of terpene liquid, which belongs to the class of hydrocarbons. It is found in plants. It is generally in the liquid state and it has lemon-like odor. It is also known as limonene. In scientific literature, dipentene refers to racemic limonene. However, in the industrial context, it refers to mixture of different terpene hydrocarbons. Dipentene can be used as an end-product or even as an intermediate. Dipentene is used widely for the formulation of flavors and fragrances, due to the peculiar fragrance that it possesses. Dipentene is found in plant oils. It can be manufactured by carrying out distillation of crude turpentine.

Dipentene is used in the formulation of hand-cleaners, wetting and dispersing agents, paints and coatings, resins and specialty adhesives, personal and air deodorants, and other products wherein the fragrance is an essential requirement for increasing the acceptability of the product.

Industrial processes such as glass mold cleaning, microbial and gemstone testing, and aircraft parts cleaning employ dipentene on a large scale at different stages of processing. It is also used in adhesive agents for rubber treatment. Superior solvency and dispersing and wetting properties of dipentene make it suitable to be used in the rubber industry.

Dipentene Market: Market Trends

The market for dipentene is in its development stage and is expected to expand rapidly in the next few years. The physical and chemical properties of dipentene lead to its increased consumption as a chemical intermediate in various industries. Dipentenes are used for domestic, commercial, and industrial purposes, which would increase its demand and would drive the market for dipentene in the near future.

Dipentenes are used on a large scale in perfumes, paints, food flavors, and home cleaning products. All these are products required on a regular basis and hence, the market for dipentene would always witness opportunities for growth.

In recent years, dipentene has been used as a substitute for D-limonene in various applications such as solvent carriers for adhesives and paints. It is also employed as a replacement for toxic chlorinated solvents. It is used in oil extraction, wax removal, and degreasing. Among all substitutes for D-limonene, dipentene is the cheapest, as it can be easily manufactured and refined to obtain the desired product. With the help of advancements in manufacturing process, the manufacturers can devise methods through which they can efficiently produce dipentine in bulk so that they have an upper hand as compared to its competitors, this move can also prove to be an opportunity for the market players to establish their hold on the consumers.

Some of the key players operating in the dipentene market are Himachal Terepene Products, Green Pine Industries, Mentha & Allied Products Pvt Ltd., Opus Lubricants, Brenntag, and Interstate Commodities Corp.