Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Airport Interactive Kiosk Market Till 2023

Market Scenario

An interactive kiosk is an automatic terminal installed at an airport that delivers information for entertainment, communication, and passenger ticket information. It comprises a touch-enabled monitor for user-friendly application. With the assistance of interactive kiosk at airports, service providers are able to provide service to a large number of passengers with less number of airport staff involved in the process. The interactive self-service kiosks simplify a wide range of operations, such as display directions on map, ticket and passenger information, and several others.

The market for airport interactive kiosk has experienced significant growth in the past few years, majorly due to the increasing need for operational efficiency in the management of airport activities. Airport kiosk, basically, contains inbuilt features that enable passengers to perform important tasks, one of them being the elimination of long queues of people at airports. The airport kiosk market will grow due to the rapidly rising inclination towards self-service to ensure timely check-in at airports. Due to the growing demand for airport kiosk systems, there have been significant investments in this market by the key players, which is expected to gear up the growth of the airport interactive kiosk market during the forecast period.

The constant improvements in numerous technologies, such as display and touch glass technology, are expected to drive the growth of the airport interactive kiosk market. The growing need for self-service in several applications for better customer feedback is expected to influence the growth of the airport interactive kiosk market. The need for self-service can be related to the growing needs for customer self-control and privacy. The use of interactive kiosks as an advertising platform is the major growth driver for this market. The user-friendly, compactness, and customized features are the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

The interactive kiosks at airports are most likely to be used by passengers for check-in purposes and filing for migration, which is another major factor that is expected to drive the market demand for airport interactive kiosks. A major opening for this market lies in setting up of tele-kiosks with global positioning system technology.

Development of interactive kiosks has added several customized components, such as coin hoppers, bill acceptor, and card readers to perform a customized task. Moreover, there are innovations and add-ons in these systems, which lead to increasing the airport interactive kiosk market demand in the upcoming years. Combination of intelligent personal assistant & knowledge navigator technology in the airport kiosk system, such as Siri and Cortana, in the future may propel the opportunities for the airport interactive kiosk market growth. The spread of internet has resulted in a new application of kiosk as a knowledge terminal at airports. The increasing number of smartphones and tablets can make the use of interactive kiosk redundant, thus, hindering the airport interactive kiosk market growth. Moreover, the rise in telecom sector providing services, such as 3G and 4G LTE, may be the key challenges to the market. Cyberthreat security can also be a challenge to the airport interactive kiosk market growth in the next decade.

Numerous types of interactive kiosks are tele-kiosk, financial services kiosk, internet kiosk, photo kiosk, visitor management, ticketing kiosk, security kiosk, and information kiosk.

The North America airport interactive kiosk market is expected to show high growth due to increasing use of kiosk at airports and rising demand for all-purpose vending machine. The Asia Pacific market may also witness growth due to the quicker adoption of kiosk technology at smart airports. The Middle East & Africa market is anticipated to witness steady growth due to the heavy infrastructural expansion in Saudi Arabia.

The global airport interactive kiosk market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 10% during the period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in Airport Interactive Kiosk market are Siemens AG (German), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S), Phoenix Kiosk, Inc. (U.S), KIOSK Information Systems Inc. (U.S), Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Axon (U.S.), OBERON-ALPHA (Russia), March Limited (Bermuda), Safariland, LLC,(U.S.), and TBOTECH Safety & Security, LLC (U.S.).

