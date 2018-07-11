Ileostomy Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2018 – 2028

Ileostomy is a procedure done mainly to cure large intestine problems that are not easy to cure with general medication. The most common reason for an ileostomy procedure is inflammatory bowel disease, which occurs due to irregular functioning of large intestine in throwing of out the waste product. Major two inflammatory bowel disease observed are Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Crohn’s disease affects the ileum, it can also affect the large intestine and other sections of the digestive tract. Ulcerative colitis is an inflammation caused in the inner lining of the intestine which leads to painful ulcers formed in the colon and rectum, due to which people often find blood and mucus in their stool. Ileostomy is done for other problems as well, which lines up with colon cancer, birth defects and Hirschprung’s disease. It is a procedure where an opening is created in the abdominal wall to direct the waste, called stoma. It is performed either on a temporary way or a permanent procedure. For a conventional approach, external bag is used for waste collection and the patient has no control over the fecal waste flows into the external plastic pouch. Another type is the kock ileostomy, where part of ilium is used to form a pouch for waste collection with an external stoma working as a valve. This happens to be the most favored technique of ileostomy recently due to its elimination of external bag in the procedure, which allows the patient to have a control over the removal of waste.

Market players with commercially available products to process the procedure have certain different technologies installed in their routine but the aim of all the products is to provide faster, efficient and quality results.

Ileostomy Market: Drivers & Restraints

Several technical advantages of the system such as reduced time, minimal use and standardized results support the market growth of the ileostomy technique. These procedures also have an easy interface and provide more traceability towards the patient in its approach. Furthermore, colorectal cancer risks increase with age, 91% of the cases diagnosed are of people above 55 years of age and this technique is performed to treat the early signs. Nowadays, researchers are also engaged in improving the management of ileostomy quality and increasing their standards which further fuels the use of fully end ileostomy technique that omits the use of an external bag. There are several problems associated with the current practice of ileostomy which occurs in elderly patients, one being followed by the weight gain during the aging which can cause retraction of an intestinal stoma, perhaps ensuing in difficulty with pouch fit, daily care challenges, and discomfort circling around the routine.

Ileostomy Market: Overview

There is an increasing procedure rate for ileostomy cases as compared to other ostomy surgeries. The rise is mainly due to the serious diseases associated with the ilium for which ileostomy is preferred. Mainly observed in patients with an outward peristomal body profile, hitting majorly the male population with 60+ years old. And observed cases which represents a huge opportunity for the ileostomy with several studies also prove the advantages of it, by the scale of its. Hospitals followed by clinics would be the most targeted segment for the market of ileostomy as they are mostly used in the clinical purpose.

Ileostomy: Major Regional Outlook

Geographically, Europe holds a leading share of above 40% of the global market in 2015. The region boasts a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which had aided the expansion of the ileostomy market in Europe. Besides this, several leading companies are domiciled in Europe, who are also gaining from the region’s favorable healthcare policies. Spurred by these factors, Europe is expected to remain a lucrative market for ileostomy. However, during the course of the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to outperform western countries in terms of CAGR. North America also accounts for a high share due to its healthcare policies and provided fund towards cancer treatments expected to direct the market in the forecast period.

Ileostomy Market Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the Ileostomy market includes Smith & Nephew, Convatec Inc., 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast, Hollister Incorporated, Salts Healthcare, Flexicare Medical Ltd., Marlen Manufacturing, and Pelican Healthcare.

