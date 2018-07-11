Medical Imaging Market up to 2022: Top Companies, Growth Factors Details and Regional Overview by Types & Application

The Global Medical Imaging Market has been evaluated as rapidly growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. Medical imaging techniques are offering the chance of providing accurate diagnosis of the disorders and ailments. There has been huge demand for medical imaging in the healthcare companies as well as hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. Due to the number of benefits offered by the medical imaging, the techniques are having a high importance in the market.

Further over the past decade, medical imaging and radiology has increasingly become an important source of 3D volumetric data in healthcare. According to the healthcare specialists medical Imaging is recommended in those cases in which conventional Radiology cannot supply satisfactory diagnostic information. The use of innovative technology in the imaging field has been exceptionally growing.

The advancement in medical Imaging has been a preferred imaging methodology for comprehensive treatments all around the globe. The data acquired from medical imaging provides a numerous substantial advantages in various procedures. For instance, medical imaging gives precise measurements, enhances localization of impacted teeth, gives visualization of airway abnormalities, it recognizes and measures asymmetry, it can be utilized to survey periodontal structures, to distinguish endodontic issues and various others. With this increasing use of medical imaging in healthcare, this factor is influencing the growth of global medical imaging market.

Global Medical Imaging Market – Key Players

Major participants of this market are Carestream Health, Inc., Esaote SpA, Fonar Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Narang Medical Limited, Philips Healthcare, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation and more.

Global Medical Imaging Market – Competitive Analysis

There are various players operating in the global Medical Imaging market, some of the major players are 3M, Carestream Health, Inc., Danaher corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Esaote SpA, Flow Dental, Fonar Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Inc, LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., Midmark Corp, Narang Medical Limited, Philips Healthcare, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation and others

In The News:

In 2017 Carestream Health validated its expanding portfolio of medical imaging and healthcare IT systems proposed to develop the diagnostic review procedure for X-ray exams and expedite delivery of results to doctors and patients at the annual (RSNA) Radiological Society of North America tradeshow.

The company is working faithfully with healthcare providers to develop new medical imaging systems that develop the quality of diagnostic information delivered to healthcare specialists. Carestream has also developed an intelligent workflow for handling the reading of imaging exams, which can explain the delivery of a diagnosis to physicians and their patients.

The new product portfolio of Carestream comprises of the CARESTREAM DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray System that uses carbon nanotube technology to provide a smaller, lighter weight mobile X-ray system that is easier to move and position even in cramped patient care areas.

Further the company’s workflow orchestrator module that updates the process of reading and reporting results for patients’ CT, MR, X-ray and other types of imaging studies in the healthcare imaging systems. The product assesses each imaging study and routes it to the most suitable general or specialty radiologist, while ensuring that all studies are read proficiently. This platform is available for order and is expected to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2018.

Global Medical Imaging Market – Regional Analysis

Globally North America is the largest market for Medical Imaging. Europe is the second-largest market. Asia pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for Medical

Imaging.

Global Medical Imaging Market – Intended Audience

Medical imaging service providers

Medical imaging devices manufacturers and suppliers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Government Research Laboratories

Independent Research Laboratories

Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Academic Institutes and Universities

Global Medical Imaging Market – Segmentation

The medical Imaging market has been segmented on the basis of modality which includes ultrasound, computed tomography, x-ray, radiography, MRI, nuclear imaging, tactile imaging, echocardiography, thermography and more. On the basis of end user, market is further segmented into hospital/clinics, diagnostic centers, laboratories, and others.

