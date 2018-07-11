Mount Olympus Students experienced the “Joy of Giving” at summer camp

Increasing the level of education creates new records, but value education is going away where the lack of sensitivity is seen in modern education. Everyone in the society are equal, we all should understand this and support each other to create a good society.

Mount Olympus successful completed exclusive Summer Camp 2018 by “Club SAMVEDNA”. Samvedna Club is the community initiative by Mount Olympus School where children are first made to understand the essence of ‘Empathy’ then they are motivated to understand and inculcate the principle – “do unto others as you would have them do unto you”.

It was a 10 day activity based interactive event where children learned at school and practically witnessed their learning through field visits to Gurudwara for ‘Seva Bhav’; Old age home for spreading smiles and seeking blessings; waste management and composting site of ‘eco warriors’. Children got the opportunity to clarify their doubts and refresh their knowledge engine in workshops conducted by Gurgaon Traffic Police on ‘Road Safety’, environmental wellness by Hope foundation where they learned about several steps that they can take to contribute towards a healthier and safer environment. They also pledged to practice these vital steps in road safety & environmental wellness and encourage their families to do the same.

They learned to explore Greener options to reduce their carbon footprint. They learned to make pottery, to reuse- by making best out of waste through old newspapers and pot plants while using empty glass and plastic bottles.

Ever effervescent and spirited children put up a great show as they enthusiastically prepared sandwiches and roohafza and distributed as part of the ‘Community Lunch.’ Children not only

prepared but served it with love and vigour. They made sure no one left without having lunch. Principal Neeti Kaushik said “We have to strengthen the roots of moral values in human because a true human creates a good society, Therefore this initiative of ‘Samvedna Club’ of Mount Olympus will be held annually in which children from class 3 to 9th can participated.

Children also discovered the ‘Joy of Giving’. The Pleasure and satisfaction in sharing led to radiant smiles that made the occasion of meeting remarkable with the children from’ Sudha Society’.