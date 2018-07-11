Smartphone Application Processor Market Trends, Growth, Segment Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

A mobile application processor is a system on chip processor designed to support applications for mobile operating system environment. The SoC integration is capable of delivering the system capabilities which include components such as memory controller, graphics processing unit, and multimedia decoding units. One of the major factors for the growth of mobile application processor is the growing demand for application processors. The growth is primarily due to advancements in graphics processing unit (GPU) and other complex processing techniques. The development of octa-core processors has enriched the performance of mobile devices by rationalising the multitasking process.

A mobile application processor is system on chip processor designed to support applications for mobile operating system environment. One of the major factors for the growth of mobile application processor is the growing demand for application processors. Another major factor contributing in the growth of the market is the increase in penetration of smartphones.

Major Key players

Qualcomm (U.S.),

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.),

Apple, Inc (U.S.),

Samsung Electronics (South Korea),

Renesas Mobile Corporation (Japan),

Broadcom Corporation (U.S.)

MediaTek Inc (Taiwan),

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China),

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (U.S.),

Allwinner Technology (China), and Texas Instruments (U.S.), are among others.

Other vendors include ST-Ericsson (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Lenovo Group Ltd (China), ZTE Corporation (China), and Realtek Semiconductor Corp (Taiwan). Fairchild Semiconductor (U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics (France), Atmel Corporation (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc (U.S.) are also among some of them.

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to maintain a cost-effective product portfolio. Recent mergers and acquisitions among key players is a strategy the business entities leverage to strengthen their reach to the customers.

Regional Analysis

The global Smartphone Application Processor market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to higher demand for faster and secure storage devices. The geographical analysis of Smartphone Application Processor market marks the study for regions such as North America, Europe (including Russia), Asia Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand) and rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and South America). Among these regions, the market was led by North America due to the advancements in smartphone applications and its specifications. One of the major vendors, Qualcomm leads the smartphone application processor market hails from the United States in North America. These application processors are made for smartphones, tablets, e-readers and even laptops. One of the major factors contributing in the growth of smartphone application processor market is the advancement in SoC integration. Additionally, the higher growth of high-end smartphone applications capable of performing high graphics gaming, photo and video editing and more. North America, due to early adoption of this technology, has experienced a high market share in smartphone application processor market.

As there is a growing demand for high-end smartphones capable of high-quality gaming and faster operation, the chipset manufacturers in Asia Pacific are becoming more and more advanced by deploying newer systems on chip technology.

Segmentation

By the operating system, the market is segmented into the Android, iOS, and others.

On the basis of components, the market is segmented into ARM cores, graphical processing units (GPU), cache memories, memory controllers, audio and video decoders, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gaming, photo and video editing, camera applications, social & entertainment applications, and others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into stand-alone smartphone application processor, integrated smartphone application processor, 32-bit smartphone application processor, and 64-bit smartphone application processor.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

