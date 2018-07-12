ANYGEN CO., LTD. is specialized in the development of peptide bio-materials and new drugs.

ANYGEN CO., LTD. is the first bio-venture company in Gwangju and Jeonnam province. It has developed peptide biomaterial process and quality management technology that was developed independently since its establishment in 2000. Based on this, we have localized peptide biomaterials, which had previously relied on imports, and are making efforts to advance into the global market based on superior quality and price competitiveness. In 2016, it was listed on the KOSDAQ based on its proprietary peptide biomaterials and new drug development technology.

A few company have monopoly on peptide drug materials market all over the world. ANYGEN CO., LTD. is the first GMP certified company in domestic, we commercialize peptide drug materials at a reasonable price. We expect to contribute to the advancement of national medical industry and national health care.

In addition, ANYGEN CO., LTD. has supplied custom peptide products in local and international pharmaceutical companies apart from competitors, we contribute to the revitalization of developing a new medicine. Ultimately it is lead to improvements and increase in sales.

To thrive as a successful bio-company with active R&D investment and globalization strategies based on a stable cash-flow of peptide APIs manufacturing, every member of ANYGEN CO., LTD. will strive for the best.

Thank you for your continued support and we hope that you will continue to see our development in the global market.

Manufacture of peptide APIs according to GMP regulations.

ANYGEN CO., LTD.’s GMP plant is Korea’s first facility specialized in the production of peptide drug raw materials, and has the facilities and infrastructure necessary for the synthesis, purification, drying and quality control of peptide drug raw materials. It has been designed and manufactured to meet the standards of excellent pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and has been approved by the Ministry of Food And Drug Safety (MFDS) for the first time in Korea to approve the manufacture and quality control of peptide drugs and approval for GMP.

Our GMP manufacturing capabilities include

• Bulk scale solid & solution phase synthesis

• Proportionately scaled HPLC Purification.

• Lyophilization

• Cleanrooms from Class 100,000 to class 10,000QA/QC and Regulatory support

• Expertise in all production and purification techniques

• Dedication to quality and GMP compliance

Looking for a Ganirelix Acetate and Leuprolide Acetate Manufacturer in Korea? ANYGEN CO., LTD. is specialized in the development of peptide bio-materials and new drugs. A few company have monopoly on peptide drug materials market all over the world.