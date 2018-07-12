Desktop Virtualization Market In-Depth Insight of Sales Analysis, Growth & Forecast by 2026

Desktop virtualization is a virtualization technology, which is used to separate a computer desktop environment from physical computers by storing desktop in remote location server. Server virtualization has gained significant popularity among organizations to consolidate servers, however, desktop virtualization aid in reducing the complexity associated with deployment and maintenance of devices, which helps IT departments to reduce desktop maintenance cost. Due to various advantages such as cost saving, simplified management, security, flexibility, and increased productivity have led to increasing adoption of desktop application market globally.

“Desktop-as-a-service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”

Desktop-as-a-service is a virtual workspace that helps to bring desktop, applications, data, and IT services in a single cloud-based solution. Reduction in cost is the major advantage of this, which has accelerated growth of the desktop-as-a-service segment in the market. Moreover, due to various advantages such as easy deployment for data loss prevention and enhanced mobility have accelerated growth of this segment in the desktop virtualization market.

Small and mid-sized organization segment is projected to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period.Cost saving benefits is one of the major factors for growth of the segment in the market. Desktop virtualization aids in saving costs on hardware and therefore are increasingly being adopted by small and mid-sized organizations. Desktop virtualization reduces the need of full time IT department, which directly cuts labor costs as single desktop virtual desktop environment is accessed by all employees, which also reduces the expenses of software licensing.

“North America desktop virtualization market is projected to hold its dominant position in 2017”

On the basis of geography, the global desktop virtualization market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America held the dominant position in the market in 2017 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are some of the major growth driver in the region. Availability of highly developed IT & telecom infrastructure and growing trend of adoption of advanced workspace virtualization solutions have led to growth of this market. Amazon Web Services, Inc, Citrix Systems, Inc., Microsoft, Oracle Corporation are some of the major US based companies which provides

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are some of the major countries in the market in this region. Increasing number of SMEs or startups have accelerated growth of the market in this region. For instance: according to Indian Government Economic Survey, 2016, the country had over 19,000 technology-enabled startups.

Key Companies – Global Desktop Virtualization Market:

Some of the major companies operating in the global desktop virtualization market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Ericom Software, Inc., Evolve IP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd , Microsoft, Ncomputing, Oracle Corporation, Parallels International, Red Hat, and VMware, Inc.

