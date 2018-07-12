SAP Wholesale solutions

For many years strong, stable relations with the customers were the formula for success of the wholesale distributors. Nowadays, when rapidly developing digital technologies have taken over the world, the client expectations are constantly growing. A customer wishes for something bigger than free delivery or a flexible discount system. The wholesalers are forced to come up with the innovative approaches to business management and new wholesale solutions; otherwise, they will be left behind.

Top 4 reasons to use SAP Hybris in the wholesale industry:

1. Full integration with the business processes
2. Close attention to each step of the customer journey
3. Integration with SAP S/4HANA
4. Marketing, commerce, sales, and services

More about sap wholesale. Welcome!

