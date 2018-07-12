Solar Microinverter Industry : Share, Market Size, Growth, Scope, Analysis And Forecast Report 2018

This report studies the global Solar Microinverter market status and forecast, categorizes the global Solar Microinverter market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The global Solar Microinverter market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Enphase Energy
- SolarEdge Technologies
- SMA
- SunPower
- Power-One
- Sungrow
- AP System
- Samil Power
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Grid-Connected Solar Microinverter
- Grid-Off Solar Microinverter
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Residential
- Commercial
- Other
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar Microinverter are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025